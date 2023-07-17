French Prog Metal Band ANTIPOD Signs With Wormholedeath; Eveil Album Expected In September

French female-fronted progressive metal band, Antipod, has officially inked a deal with Wormholedeath for the release of their album, Eveil. The album is scheduled to hit digital platforms worldwide on September 8.

With their captivating sound and mesmerizing stage presence, Antipod has been making waves in the progressive metal scene, earning them a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. Their partnership with Wormholedeath is a significant milestone in their musical journey, as it ensures international exposure for their unique brand of music.

In a statement regarding the signing, Antipod expressed their pride and gratitude to Wormholedeath for their belief in the band's talent. They said, "This collaboration with Wormholedeath fills us with immense pride, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to them for placing their trust in us."

To celebrate this exciting collaboration, Antipod has released a special signing announcement video, providing fans and music enthusiasts with a glimpse into their world. The video can be viewed below:

Describing the upcoming album, Eveil, Antipod reveals a work that defies easy categorization. With a solid metal foundation, the band incorporates symphonic and progressive elements, infusing each track with a unique blend of epic and melancholic tones. Lyrically, the album explores a range of themes, both contemporary and timeless, conveyed through metaphor and vivid storytelling. Eveil is an invitation to embark on a colorful, unconventional, and diverse musical journey that articulates a range of emotions and resonates with listeners on a profound level.

Antipod's journey began as a solo project called Mythrillium, initiated by Sebastien, the band's composer. After sharing his music creations with fellow musicians, they recognized the potential and suggested recording some tracks in a professional studio. Steven Segarra, the creator and guitarist of the band Wedingoth, played a pivotal role in this process, contributing guitar and bass lines and lending his production expertise. Sebastien enlisted several talented guests to add their vocals and guitar parts to the album, including Faustine, Julien Lagnier, Fabien Lacroix, and Stéphane Monsérrat.

The release of their first single received an overwhelmingly positive response, garnering airplay on over 300 radio stations and earning spots on physical mixtapes featuring French metal and music records. Encouraged by this reception, Sebastien made the decision to form a full-fledged band, produce a complete album, and deliver unforgettable live performances. Over time, Antipod's lineup has evolved, and today, the band consists of the following members:

Jémina Robineau: Female Singer

Stéphane Monserrat: Male Singer

Elias Bouabib: Rhythmic Guitar, Solo and Backing Vocals

Bilel Adda: Rhythmic Guitar

Aurélien Braun: Drums

Matthieu Lucet: Bass

Sébastien Lelong: Keyboard, Composer

With the upcoming release of Eveil, Antipod is poised to captivate a global audience and solidify their position as one of the most exciting acts in the progressive metal genre. Be sure to follow their social media channels and subscribe to their YouTube channel for the latest updates and releases.

Eveil tracklisting:

"Eveil"

"Affronter ses idées noires"

"Heylel"

"La vie au temps"

"Ne jamais douter"

"Berzerkir"

"Naufrage"

"Nouvelle ere"

"Chrysalide"

"Valse des songes"

"La vie au temps orchestrale" (bonus)

To get a taste of Antipod's musical prowess and the astonishing voice of Faustine, watch the lyric video for their track "Heylel":