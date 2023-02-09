FRENZY Launches "Where Is The Joke" Lyric Video

A lyric video for "Where Is The Joke", the second single from Frenzy's new album, Of Hoods And Masks, has just been issued by the band, and can be seen below.

Frenzy will release Of Hoods And Masks on April 20, 2023 via Fighter Records in CD, LP, and Digital formats.

Of Hoods And Masks, the second full-length from the group of heavy metal and comic book fanatics will contain nine tracks, including a conceptual story in seven songs inspired by The Watchmen graphic novel.

Tracklisting:

“One Minute Closer To…”

“The Doomsday”

“Where Is The Joke”

“Spectre Of Love”

“Uncompromised”

“Betrayal In Cold Blood”

“Fear The Hood”

“Living In Oz” (Rick Springfield cover)

“Give Me Shred (Or Give Me Death)”

“The Doomsday” video: