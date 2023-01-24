FRENZY To Release Of Hoods And Masks Album In April

Frenzy will release Of Hoods and Masks on April 20, 2023 via Fighter Records in CD and LP formats. The Japanese import version will be available through Bickee Music.

Of Hoods and Masks, the second full-length by the heavy metal and comic book fanatics band, will contain nine tracks, including a conceptual story in seven songs inspired by the Watchmen graphic novel.

The album artwork includes 16 pages of full original illustrations made by comic artist Mike Mora (Megadeth’s death by design, Heavy Metal Magazine, The Con-Job).

The album was recorded during 2020 and put on hold for 2021 because of the traffic accident suffered by guitar player, Luis Pinedo, who is now ready to come back to his shredding duties and tour supporting this fantastic album. Of Hoods And Masks is also the final run of Alex Gabasa (Leather Heart) in Frenzy, who had to leave the band after a great job recording the album, being replaced by Billy Banzai.

Tracklisting:

“One Minute Closer To…”

“The Doomsday”

“Where Is The Joke”

“Spectre Of Love”

“Uncompromised”

“Betrayal In Cold Blood”

“Fear The Hood”

“Living In Oz” (Rick Springfield cover)

“Give Me Shred (Or Give Me Death)”

“The Doomsday” video: