FRETERNIA - New Album, The Final Stand, Due In November

After seventeen years of silence, Freternia released the album The Gathering in 2019. Now the metal veterans once again are ready to unleash a new album in to the world. Back to basics is the key phrase since on The Final Stand you can enjoy classic Freternia sounding music with high quality craftsmanship.

The combined guitar work by Patrik Von Porat and Tomas Wäppling blend perfectly into ten tracks inspired by fantasy and wild imagination. Once again the tales told from the minds of Wäppling and vocalist Pasi Humppi recount tales of loneliness and pain, while the ongoing theme is hope and the lyrics refer to just that. The unique voice of Humppi is more powerful than ever and delivers melody lines created from the heart. Freternia has once again proven to be a band with many shapes. From the groovy bass lines by Nicklas Von Porat to the beating drums of Oskar Lumbojev, all is made by individuals loving the art called music. Freternia is a fresh breeze in the metal sky and they are here to stay.

The Final Stand artwork, created by Felipe Machado Franco, and tracklisting are as follows:

"Dark And The Light"

"Elvenstar"

"Endless Fight"

"Shapeshifter"

"Flame Eternal"

"Hate Eater"

"The Tower"

"Guardians Of Time"

"Friends In Enemy Land 2022"

"The Final Stand"

The Final Stand will be released on November 18, 2022 as digipack CD, Blue Transparent 180g vinyl limited to 300 copies worldwide, and in digital streaming / download format. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Listen to opening track "Dark And The Light" now:

(Photo by Robert Hellström)