FROM ASHES TO NEW Announce Remote Uncontrolled Livestream Event

Rockers From Ashes To New have announced their "Remote Uncontrolled" livestream event, set for Saturday, May 1 at 4 PM ET. Tickets and a variety of merch bundles are available here.

The band will be playing songs from their new album Panic, which arrived in April 2020, for the first time during the stream.

"We never wanted to do a livestream," says singer Matt Brandyberry. "We wanted to wait and play the new songs when we could finally be on stage, live, and in front of our fans. It's almost been a year since we started Panic and this virus won't hold us back anymore. We have to get these songs out of our system and into your ears."

He finishes, "We will be coming to somewhere near you sometime this year. But until then, join us for an epic night where we can at least rage together in a virtual world. Much love — and stay safe!"