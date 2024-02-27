FROM ASHES TO NEW Announce US Headline Tour

Alt-metal vanguards, From Ashes To New, have announced a headlining US tour this spring with direct support from California-based rockers Point North in addition to special guests including heart-hop rapper Ekoh, emo rapper Phix, and hip-hop/rock artist elijah. Produced by Live Nation, The Blackout Tour Pt. 2 will kick off Tuesday, April 30 in Albany, NY and run through Thursday, June 13 in Lincoln, NE.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale, underway now. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday, March 1 at 10 AM, local time via From Ashes To New’s website here. Throughout the tour, From Ashes To New will also appear at several of the mainstay rock festivals across the nation including Inkcarceration, Rock Fest and Upheaval Fest. See all upcoming dates below.

"We are beyond excited to unveil our highly anticipated Blackout Tour Part 2,” says vocalist Danny Case. “The response to Part 1 was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had to bring our most exciting show yet to new cities that missed out on the first round. Once again, we are pulling all the stops and bringing along our brothers in Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah to make each show a night to remember. Lastly, this tour is not just about music; it's about creating unforgettable experiences and connecting with fans old and new. Get ready to join us on this incredible journey!"

"We are stoked to get out there this spring with From Ashes To New,” shares Point North vocalist Jon Lundin. “We can’t wait to perform some new songs from our new album, as well as a few old favorites for our long time Point North fans. This will be unforgettable, and we look forward to hearing everyone singing along!”

Tour dates:

April

30 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

May

1 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

2 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

4 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place

5 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

6 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

8 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

9 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues *

10 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen ~

12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

13 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

15 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans ~

16 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819 ~

18 - Rochester, NY - Water St. Music Hall ~

19 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

20 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

21 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre ~

24 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

25 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre

27 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

28 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

29 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall *

30 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

June

2 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom ~

3 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz ~

5 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

6 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

7 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

8 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

12 - Denver, CO - Summit

13 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre ~

July

19 - Caddott, WI - Rock Fest ^ ~

20 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Fest ^ ~

21 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration ^ ~

September

27 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life ^ ~

^ festival appearance (FATN only)

* no Point North

~ non-Live Nation date

Earlier this month, From Ashes To New dropped a potent new track “Barely Breathing” featuring Chrissy Costanza from Against The Current. Within three weeks the song has received over 3 million streams and over half a million video views while seeing the band achieve 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

(Photo - Sarah Carmody)