FROM ASHES TO NEW Debut "Monster In Me" Music Video

August 17, 2023, 12 minutes ago

news hard rock from ashes to new

From Ashes To New have released a video for "Monster In Me", featured on their new album, Blackout, available now via Better Noise Music. The clip, directed by Jensen Noen, can be viewed below:

Order a copy of the new album on CD, cassette and/or vinyl here.

Tracklisting:

"Heartache"
"Nightmare"
"Hate Me Too"
"Hope Youre Happy"
"Barely Breathing"
"Dead To Me"
"Monster In Me"
"Echoes"
"Armageddon"
"Legacy"
"Until We Break" (feat. Matty Mullins of Memphis Mayfire)
"Broken By Design"

"Hate Me Too" video:

"Monster In Me" lyric video:

"Nightmare" video:

"Heartache" video:

From Ashes To New are currently on tour with In This Moment, Motionless In White, and Fit For A King. Remaining dates are listed below.

August
18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
19 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

* In This Moment only

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)



