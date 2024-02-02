FROM ASHES TO NEW Release “Barely Breathing” Single Feat. AGAINST THE CURRENT

Top 10 alt-metal vanguards From Ashes To New have released the emotionally charged new song “Barely Breathing” featuring female-fronted rock trio Against The Current. Adeptly juxtaposing clean vocals and rap verses delivered by From Ashes To New founding member Matt Brandyberry alongside impassioned screams from frontman Danny Case, “Barely Breathing,” examines the dissolution of a turbulent romance whose lovers are left “barely breathing.” Against The Current vocalist Chrissy Costanza’s melodic vocals movingly add to the intimacy of the track.

“From the moment we created this song, we knew it was special,” says Case. “It brought a new angle and a fresh sound to the band and because of that, we knew we wanted to feature a singer that could add their own flair and truly give the song its own identity. Chrissy is a perfect addition to this song and her voice brings a dynamic that elevates the song to an even greater level.”

“It’s always a huge honor to be welcomed into another artist’s world,” shares Costanza. “I was a massive fan of this song from the very first listen that getting to be a part of it is such a dream.”

Using inspiration from the single’s dark cover art, From Ashes To New collaborated with director and VFX artist JOSIAHx for the “Barely Breathing” visually striking music video.

From Ashes To New’s blend of hard rock, hip-hop, electronic, and alternative music has built them a diverse and dedicated fanbase across the globe. The band spent most of 2023 on the road including tours with Shinedown, Three Days Grace, In This Moment, Motionless In White and Fit For A King along with festival appearances at Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple. The Lancaster, PA-based band wrapped up the year with a headlining U.S. tour featuring support from The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath and EKOH including two back-to-back sold-out hometown shows at HMAC in Harrisburg, PA. Stay tuned for new dates in 2024.