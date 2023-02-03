FROM ASHES TO NEW Release New Single “Nightmare”
February 3, 2023, 49 minutes ago
From Ashes To New have today (February 3) delivered an intense and captivating new single “Nightmare,” taken from their upcoming as-yet-titled fourth album due this summer via Better Noise Music. “Nightmare” masterfully showcases dual vocalists Matt Brandyberry and Danny Case expertise in contrasting heavy rock anthemic choruses with nu-metal/rap rock verses. ”Nightmare” takes listeners through the emotions of being betrayed and the nightmares that result which are presented in the track’s accompanying apocalyptic-themed music video directed by Josiahx (Distrubed, Miss May I).
“Betrayal by someone we trust happens to the best of us,” says Case. “We befriend someone, let them in, build a connection and then all of a sudden they turn into someone unrecognizable. Someone you once trusted and cared for so deeply is now a backstabbing enemy. In a heartbeat, the person you once thought you knew is now gone. There aren’t many things in life that cut quite as deep as betrayal. Erasing that person from your life and moving forward is the only way to wake up from the nightmare.”
Stream “Nightmare” on all digital platforms here.
The Lancaster, PA-based group—Brandyberry (vocals), Case (vocals), Lance Dowdle (guitars) and Mat Madiro (drums)—will be on tour this spring, joining fellow Top 10 active rock-charting acts Shinedown and Three Days Grace across the East Coast and Midwest from April 3 to May 9 before appearing as some of the summer’s largest rock festivals including Welcome To Rockville (5/19 - Daytona Beach, FL) and Sonic Temple (5/27 - Columbus, OH).
Tour dates:
April
3 - Saginaw, MI - The Dow Event Center
4 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
7 - Bridgeport, CT - Total Mortgage Arena
8 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
10 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena
12 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena
14 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
15 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
17 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
19 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center
21 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
22 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center
24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
27 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
29 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
30 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
May
3 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
6 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
7 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena
9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
19 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville*
27 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple*
*festival date, no Shinedown, no Three Days Grace
(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)