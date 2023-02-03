FROM ASHES TO NEW Release New Single “Nightmare”

From Ashes To New have today (February 3) delivered an intense and captivating new single “Nightmare,” taken from their upcoming as-yet-titled fourth album due this summer via Better Noise Music. “Nightmare” masterfully showcases dual vocalists Matt Brandyberry and Danny Case expertise in contrasting heavy rock anthemic choruses with nu-metal/rap rock verses. ”Nightmare” takes listeners through the emotions of being betrayed and the nightmares that result which are presented in the track’s accompanying apocalyptic-themed music video directed by Josiahx (Distrubed, Miss May I).

“Betrayal by someone we trust happens to the best of us,” says Case. “We befriend someone, let them in, build a connection and then all of a sudden they turn into someone unrecognizable. Someone you once trusted and cared for so deeply is now a backstabbing enemy. In a heartbeat, the person you once thought you knew is now gone. There aren’t many things in life that cut quite as deep as betrayal. Erasing that person from your life and moving forward is the only way to wake up from the nightmare.”

Stream “Nightmare” on all digital platforms here.

The Lancaster, PA-based group—Brandyberry (vocals), Case (vocals), Lance Dowdle (guitars) and Mat Madiro (drums)—will be on tour this spring, joining fellow Top 10 active rock-charting acts Shinedown and Three Days Grace across the East Coast and Midwest from April 3 to May 9 before appearing as some of the summer’s largest rock festivals including Welcome To Rockville (5/19 - Daytona Beach, FL) and Sonic Temple (5/27 - Columbus, OH).

Tour dates:

April

3 - Saginaw, MI - The Dow Event Center

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

7 - Bridgeport, CT - Total Mortgage Arena

8 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

10 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

12 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena

14 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

15 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

17 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

19 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center

21 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

22 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center

24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

27 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

29 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

30 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

May

3 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

6 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

7 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena

9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

19 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville*

27 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple*

*festival date, no Shinedown, no Three Days Grace

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)