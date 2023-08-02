FROM ASHES TO NEW's Blackout Album Lands At #1 On Rock / Metal Charts

From Ashes To New's new album, Blackout, has landed at #1 on several iTunes and Spotify Rock and Metal charts across the globe. The 12-track album, released via Better Noise Music last Friday, June 28, was produced by vocalist Matt Brandyberry, alongside longtime collaborators and producers Grant McFarland and Carson Slovak.

Blackout has made waves with seven #1 iTunes Metal albums chartings and four #1 iTunes Rock albums placements including four dual #1’s globally. See their top chartings listed below.

“This past weekend was absolutely insane,” says the band’s lead singer Matt Brandyberry. “We went from not releasing a record since 2020 to having one of the biggest releases in the industry last Friday. When we decided to write ‘Blackout,’ we chose to write it for us. We wanted it to be a representation of who we feel we are as a band. Much like ‘Day One’ we pushed away outside influences and made something organic. The silver lining to the chaos of 2020/2021 was realizing how quickly everything can be taken away. It reinvigorated the passion that ignited all of our musical journeys. This sound is who we’ve always been and is who we will always be moving forward. Welcome to the BLACKOUT!”

Charts:

Global - #10 Overall Albums (iTunes)

USA - Top 10 (Spotify)

UK - #1 Metal & #1 Rock Album (iTunes)

Switzerland - #1 Metal & #1 Rock Album (iTunes)

Belgium - #1 Metal & #1 Rock Album (iTunes)

Australia - #1 Metal & #1 Rock Album (iTunes)

Germany - #1 Metal & #2 Rock Album (iTunes)

Japan - #1 Metal & #4 Rock Album (iTunes)

Austria - #2 Metal & #2 Rock Album (iTunes)

France - # 2 Metal & #5 Rock (iTunes)

Conceptually, Blackout encapsulates the distress of the pre-apocalyptic world the Lancaster, PA band built with their groundbreaking 2016 debut Day One, while mirroring the angst and unrest the world felt during the 2020 pandemic at which time it was written. Sonically, From Ashes To New deliver a fresh spin on the sound that broke them onto the scene with their distinctive blend of hard rock, hip-hop, electronic and alternative music.

Blackout was produced by vocalist Matt Brandyberry, alongside longtime collaborators and producers Grant McFarland and Carson Slovak at Atrium Audio in PA. It features 12 tracks including their fifth-ever Top 10-charting rock radio single “Hate Me Too,” which peaked at #8 on Mediabase charts, and their latest anthemic single “Nightmare” which is now climbing the charts at Active Rock radio.

“Blackout is our prequel to Day One,” says co-vocalist Matt Brandyberry. “Day One was a strong representation of the style that made FATN who we are today, and Blackout is a step above. The world seems to be headed further and further towards chaos and destruction, so it only felt right to create a piece to paint the picture we are all becoming all too familiar with. Expect much more of this from us in the future!”

“Blackout is the album we’ve always wanted to make,” relays co-vocalist Danny Case. “It’s intense, emotional, heavy, and most importantly, it’s us. This album truly represents who we are as a band and its massive sound will prove to be our best record yet. We are so incredibly proud of this album, and we are confident it will quickly become our fans’ favorite From Ashes To New record ever.”

Order a copy of the new album on CD, cassette and/or vinyl here.

Tracklisting:

"Heartache"

"Nightmare"

"Hate Me Too"

"Hope Youre Happy"

"Barely Breathing"

"Dead To Me"

"Monster In Me"

"Echoes"

"Armageddon"

"Legacy"

"Until We Break" (feat. Matty Mullins of Memphis Mayfire)

"Broken By Design"

"Monster In Me" lyric video:

"Hate Me Too" video:

"Nightmare" video:

"Heartache" video:

From Ashes To New are currently on tour with In This Moment, Motionless In White, and Fit For A King. Remaining dates are listed below.

August

2 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

4 - Council Bluffs, IA - KIWR’s Rockfest – Westfair Amphitheater

5 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

6 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

8 - Memphis, TN - The Soundstage at Graceland

9 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena

11 - Huntsville, AL - Propst Arena

12 - Asheville, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Center

13 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

15 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

19 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

* In This Moment only

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)