FROM ASHES TO NEW To Release Blackout Album In July; "Hate Me Too" Single And Music Video Out Now

From Ashes To New are ready to break boundaries with their hybrid, high-energy mix of hard rock, nu-metal/hip-hop, electronic and alternative that’s underlined throughout their new album, Blackout, due July 28 via Better Noise Music.

Blackout’s concept is that it’s a prequel to their 2016 debut album Day One. Blackout encapsulates the distress of a pre-apocalyptic world mirroring the frame of mind the world felt during the 2020 pandemic during which time the album was written. It marks a return to From Ashes To New’s roots with a sound that’s a fresh spin on the sound that broke them onto the scene.

Filled with heavy driven music - including previously released singles “Nightmare” and “Heartache” - and angsty lyrics that all walks of people can find common ground with, the band teamed up with longtime collaborators and producers Grant McFarland and Carson Slovak to hone in on the original music that led the smalltown-based group to breaking their way into top of the 21st century rock vanguard. With four Top 10 Billboard singles, over 600 million all-time streams across Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Pandora and Deezer, more than 75 million YouTube views, and sold-out shows across the country, From Ashes To New are poised to make 2023 the biggest year of their career to date.

Get ready for Blackout and pre-order a copy on CD, cassette and/or vinyl here.

From Ashes To New have released another sample of Blackout with their latest single, “Hate Me Too”, out today across all digital platforms. The anthemic track is paired with a dark comedy music video which contains an over-the-top American Psycho Christian Bale style representation of an internal struggle and mental anguish of erupting emotions and fantasies when relationships fall apart. Watch it streaming below.

“So many of us fall victim to the classic toxic relationship,” says vocalist Matt Brandyberry. “Feeling like you can’t live without someone but knowing you’d be better off if you could. Oftentimes these feelings are mutual, but neither of you can see it. Sometimes we just need an anthem to remind us that being stuck isn’t always the only option and violence never is."

Tracklisting:

"Heartache"

"Nightmare"

"Hate Me Too"

"Hope Youre Happy"

"Barely Breathing"

"Dead To Me"

"Monster In Me"

"Echoes"

"Armageddon"

"Legacy"

"Until We Break" (feat. Matty Mullins of Memphis Mayfire)

"Broken By Design"

"Hate Me Too" video:

"Nightmare" video:

"Heartache" video:

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)