FROM HELL Invites You To "Come To The Sabbath"; Visualizer Posted For Cover Of MERCYFUL FATE Classic

From Hell is a metal horror concept band in which each recording is intended to be its own horror story. From Hell's first full-length album, Ascent From Hell, is the musical tale of a corpse that wakes up in Hell and finds out he must go back to earth to find his soul that still lives on inside the body of a priest, and drag it back to Hell.

In early 2019, From Hell began recording tracks for their sophomore album, entitled Rats & Ravens. The album was released on May 22, 2020 via Scourge Records. Then the pandemic hit and a massive European tour supporting Atheist was cancelled. Three times! But, as From Hell tells us, "things seem to be turning around and we’re eager to get out and play again and soon get back in the studio to work on a new record. We’d like to play a few shows first, since we never had the opportunity to support Rats & Ravens."

During the recording session for Rats & Ravens the band recorded “Come To The Sabbath,” a cover of the Mercyful Fate classic. From Hell shares, "We intended to release 'Come To The Sabbath' on the Rats & Ravens album, as the track fit so well with its concept."

Of course, things didn't always go as planned in 2020. Now, the standalone "Come To The Sabbath" single drops today, August 4. Feast your ears!

Once upon a time, vocalist Aleister Sinn fronted Grandma, the King Diamond tribute band, and his experience pays off here. The overall musicianship is brilliant and From Hell are moving onward and forward. On deck is a cover of the KISS classic, "God Of Thunder", which will drop in the fall.

From Hell is:

Aleister Sinn – vocals and lead guitar

Stephen Paul Goodwin (ex-Vicious Rumors) – bass guitar

Steve Smyth (Forbidden, ex-Testament, ex-Nevermore, ex-Dragonlord) – lead guitar

Wes Anderson (ex-Blind Illusion) – drums