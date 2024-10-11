From JIMI HENDRIX To JIMMY PAGE: Guitar Player Magazine Announces The End Of Its Print Edition - "You Have Witnessed A Revolution"

After nearly 58 years in print, Guitar Player magazine will cease publication with its December 2024 issue.

The magazine's editor, Christopher Scapelliti, will become digital Editor-In-Chief of GuitarPlayer.com, where he and the magazine's contributors will continue to serve the interests and needs of the guitar-playing community.

Founded in 1967, Guitar Player is the world's oldest continuously published magazine devoted to guitarists, guitar gear — including electric guitars and acoustic guitars — and instruction. Over nearly six decades of publication, GP has featured some of music's most important and iconic guitarists, beginning with its December 1968 cover story on Jimi Hendrix.

For its final cover, the magazine presents a brand-new interview with Jimmy Page, who discusses upcoming re-creations of the guitars and amplifiers he used on Led Zeppelin's classic recordings and tours. The issue comes out October 15 and can be purchased at newsstands.

Scapelliti's final editorial is printed in full, at GuitarPlayer.com

(Top photo: Guitar Player magazines from 1967-2024; Image credit - Future)