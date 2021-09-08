From MONTROSE To VAN HALEN - SAMMY HAGAR Tells Stories Of His Many Musical Lives; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Sammy Hagar tells the story of forming Montrose, a band that critics called the American version of Led Zeppelin. He also talks about how he wrote the song that pushed his career into overdrive, 'I Can’t Drive 55', and how a mechanic told Eddie Van Halen he should call Sammy to get him into Van Halen when David Lee Roth split."