FRONTLINE Share Cover Of POST MALONE's "Hollywood's Bleeding"; Back With A 6-Pack EP To Be Released This Year

To break the silence since their debut album, Scream All You Want, Dutch hard rock band Frontline has decided to release a cover of Post Malone's title track from his 2019 album, "Hollywood's Bleeding", as a single. This single serves as a promo for our upcoming EP, Back With A 6-Pack, which will also present 5 self-penned new tracks.

The band comments:

"Even though he's rooted in hip hop, Malone definitely has connections to hard rock, having collaborated with Ozzy Osbourne before. 'Hollywood's Bleeding''s lyrics are mainly about decadence, hedonism and nihilism in Hollywood, and since many of the artists we're inspired by are from the same area and embody the same themes, that definitely motivated us to cover it. A quick online search shows that we weren't the only band that noticed the song's suitability for a rock cover, but nonetheless, we think our version offers a unique interpretation."

The single was recorded in April with Thomas Kunst on vocals, guitarists Arti Flinkerbusch and Thijs Stoffelen, Steven Wijtenburg on bass and drummer Wouter Michawitz. The cover art was done by Steven Wijtenburg and shows the Hollywood Hills in the midst of a volcanic eruption, with the lava spelling out "Bleeding" under the famous sign. The night sky in the background shows a colour pattern hinting to the cover of Malone's original album. "Hollywood's Bleeding" is now available on Spotify and other major streaming platforms.

Frontline is a hard rock band from Delft, the Netherlands, consisting of five enthusiastic band members; Thomas (vocals), Arti (lead guitar), Thijs (rhythm guitar), Steven (bass) and Wouter (drums). The band formed in the summer of 2018. Arti wrote a bunch of hard rock songs inspired by legends such as Guns N’ Roses, Thin Lizzy and Led Zeppelin, and was looking for the right musicians to perform them with. He found these through jam sessions in a medieval cellar in the city center of Delft. The band had a string of live performances through which they tested & tweaked their songs, after which they felt confident enough to start recording them. Beginning with a lo-fi EP in 2020, they spent the following year upgrading their production techniques, culminating in a crisply recorded & tightly mixed single, “Judgment Day” released in November 2021. On the basis of their EP, Frontline was previously described by Canadian site Sleaze Roxx as “a gem waiting to be polished”.

In October 2022, their long-awaited album, Scream All You Want, was released to Spotify and other channels, featuring 12 self-penned originals, and a hard rock cover of Taylor Dayne's 1987 dance-pop hit, "Tell It To My Heart".

Frontline is:

Vocals - Thomas Kunst

Lead guitar - Arti Flinkerbusch

Rhythm guitar - Thijs Stoffelen

Bass guitar - Steven Wijtenburg

Drums - Wouter Michawitz