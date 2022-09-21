FROST* Launch Video For "Skywards" Ahead Of UK Tour Dates

Frost* are set to hit the road in the UK later this year, for their much anticipated live-return. The band will be celebrating the release of their 2021 album, Day And Age, and in advance of these tour dates they have launched a brand new video for the track, "Skywards". Watch below.

Jem Godfrey comments: “It will have been 5 years and 3 days since we last played in the UK when we go onstage in Wolverhampton on November 27th so we figured we’d do something special. To that end Craig Blundell has re-joined the band and we’ll be playing Milliontown, Black Light Machine, Hyperventilate and a few other classics from the repertoire to celebrate alongside a good chunk of the new album. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Dates:

November

27 - Wolverhampton, UK - Steel Mill

28 - Edinburgh, UK - Queens Hall

29 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

30 - Bath, UK - Komedia

December

1 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

Tickets available from MyTicket.co.uk

(Photo - Tom Barnes)