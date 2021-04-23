FROST* Premier Animated "Day And Age" Music Video

Frost* are set to release Day And Age, their first new studio album in five years, on May 14. The band’s fourth record features Jem Godfrey once again joined by John Mitchell and Nathan King, as well as three guest drummers: Kaz Rodriguez (Chaka Khan, Josh Groban), Darby Todd (The Darkness, Martin Barre), and Pat Mastelotto (King Crimson, Mister Mister). The album also features actor Jason Isaacs.

Today, the band launches an animated clip for an edit of the album’s title track, "Day And Age".

Jem Godfrey comments: “'Day And Age' is about how we have become a planet full of transmitters. Everyone has the power to convey their thoughts far and wide. However nobody is listening because they’re too busy transmitting.”

Day And Age was recorded over the course of 2019 and 2020, featuring eight tracks and striking cover artwork by Carl Glover of Aleph Studios (Steven Wilson, Marillion, Steve Jansen).

The album will be released on Limited 2CD (including a bonus disc of instrumentals), Gatefold 180g 2LP + CD (with etching on Side D), and as Digital Album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Day And Age"

"Terrestrial"

"Waiting For The Lie"

"The Boy Who Stood Still"

"Island Life"

"Skywards"

"Kill The Orchestra"

"Repeat To Fade"

"Terrestrial" video:

In September 2019, Godfrey and Mitchell rented a cottage for a week in Helford, Cornwall and set about converting it into a recording studio. Day one saw them write and record “Skywards”, “Island Life” was written on day two. On day three, the duo wrote what was to become the title and defining track of the new album, “Day And Age”.

The following January, the band setup a new temporary studio for a further week in a converted coastguard tower at Dungeness in East Sussex. “We were 30 feet by the sea, next to a nuclear power station and a lighthouse, in midwinter. So there was hardly any daylight and the weather was dreadful”, laughs bassist Nathan King, “We wrote 'Terrestrial' and 'Repeat To Fade' there and you can definitely hear the bleak isolated oppression having an effect on us. The songs we wrote were far darker – the wind howling round the building at night, the power station generating crackles on the audio, a huge lighthouse next door sweeping light into the fog every 30 seconds and John screaming “ENJOY YOURSELVES YOU SCUM” into a microphone. It was absolutely brilliant!”.

In November 2020, Frost* released the career-retrospective collection ‘3 Winters, which featured all their studio albums to date, plus live material, b-sides & last years Others EP, all packaged in a beautiful artbook.

Frost* was formed in 2004 by keyboard player and singer Jem Godfrey, Released in 2006 the band’s debut album Milliontown was an instant success and is regarded by many as a classic in the modern prog rock genre featuring John Mitchell on guitar, John Jowitt on bass and Andy Edwards on drums. The band quickly followed it up with Experiments In Mass Appeal in 2008, in many ways the antithesis of Milliontown featuring a much more stripped back sound, more concise songs and a new band member and singer in the form of Dec Burke.

The live album The Philadelphia Experiment followed in 2009 and the a long gap followed before third album Falling Satellites was released in 2016 with a new lineup of Nathan King on bass and Craig Blundell on drums, plus returning guitarist and singer John Mitchell on guitar who also co-wrote much of the album with Jem Godfrey.