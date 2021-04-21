FROSTTIDE And WHISPERED Members Pay Tribute To CHILDREN OF BODOM With "Mask Of Sanity" Cover - "In Memory Of ALEXI LAIHO"

Finland's Frosttide have checked in with a new video along with the following message:

"Last year we lost one of the greatest metal guitarist and composers of our time. There is no denial that Children Of Bodom 's work has influenced and inspired us as musicians. Felipe, together with Juho, Joonas, Paul and Whispered's Mikko Mattila recorded this tribute to Children Of Bodom in memory of Alexi Laiho. Rest In Peace, Alexi."

Felipe Munoz (keyboards): "Children Of Bodom helped me go through very difficult times during my youth and their music plays a great part of my music influences. The news of Alexi's passing had a great impact on me and I felt that I had to pay tribute to him and the band by recording one of my favourite tracks from their discography. I was very fortunate to have these great musicians and friends to join me in this project. I hope you enjoy this tribute as much as we did recording it.

Thank you Alexi and all the members of CoB. Without your music, my life would be very different from what it is today."

Line up:

Felipe Munoz - keyboards (Frosttide)

Juho Patinen - vocals / guitars (Frosttide)

Mikko Mattila - guitars (Whispered)

Joonas Nislin - drums (Frosttide)

Paul Thureau - bass (Frosttide)

Mixed by Jussi Kulomaa