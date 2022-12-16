FROZEN CROWN Announce European Tour With NANOWAR OF STEEL For March / April 2023

Italian power metallers Frozen Crown have checked in with the following announcement:

"Dear friends, after so much time we're finally back on the road to promote our fourth, incoming album, Call Of The North. This time we joined forces with our longtime friends Nanowar Of Steel (if you don't know them yet, which is quite unlikely, go check them out NOW) taking part to the first half of their tour as special guest, to bring you a full Italian experience."

Tour dates are as follows:

March

11 – Milano, Italy - Legend Club

17 – Livorno, Italy - The Cage

18 – Genova, Italy - Crazy Bull

24 – Roncade, Italy - New Age

25 – Cesena, Italy - Vidia Club

April

1 – Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg

2 – Munich, Germany - Backstage Club

3 – Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

4 – Budapest, Hungary - Analog Music Hall

5 – Krakow, Poland - Zaścianek

6 – Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

8 – Hannover, Germany - Cafe Glocksee

9 – Hamburg, Germany - Logo

10 – Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade

12 – Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

13 – Frankfurt, Germany - / Nachtleben

14 – Essen, Germany - Turock

15 – Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

16 – Vorselaar, Belgium - De Dreef

Frozen Crown have unveiled the cover artwork and tracklist for their fourth album, Call Of The North. They have checked in with the following update:

"Here we are! Our fourth album, Call Of The North, will be out March 10th! Which song title inspires you the most? Let us know. First single and videoclip out in December! Grab your signed copy right now here.

Tracklist:

"Call Of The North"

"Fire In The Sky"

"Black Heart"

"Victorious"

"In A Moment"

"Legion"

"Until The End"

"Now Or Never"

"One For All"

"Far Away"

This fourth album is going to sound 100% Frozen Crown, melding together elements from our previous three albums, and purposely featuring no guest appearances, to consolidate the band sound while bringing at the same time unseen features (like acoustic ballads and epic choirs) on the table.

Be ready for memorable refrains, heavy downtuned guitar riffs, intricate symphonic parts, and a tense and epic battlefield atmosphere.

Once again produced by Andrea Fusini at Fusix Studio, Call Of The North will be out on Scarlet Records (EU/US) and Marquee Avalon (Japan) and released in digipak CD and in limited edition turquoise and purple vinyl (and, of course, in digital version on all streaming platforms)."