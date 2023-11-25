FROZEN CROWN Announce First Ever Scandinavian Tour Supporting U.D.O. In February 2024

Italian power metal band, Frozen Crown, have checked in with the following update:

"The North called, and we answered! For the first time we're going to play in Norway, Sweden and Finland, as special guests for U.D.O. in some awesome venues! We'll join forces with the metal legend Udo Dirkschneider and his band, for the first time on a tour as a sextet, for a raw and in-your-face full set (the longest we ever played in a non-headlining tour). See you there!"

On September 16th, Frozen Crown made their debut as a six-piece band at Stadthalle Tuttlingen in Tuttlingen, Germany, having added third guitarist Alessia Lanzone to the line-up. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Frozen Crown has shared the following message:

"Wow! Our first show as a 6 piece band has been amazing! Thanks to U.D.O. for allowing us to play for their awesome crowd, and thanks to all old fans that showed up to attend this special night! And yes, our Alessia rocked the stage and her guitar with a big smile on her face (the same you can see in the photo) and it felt like she was part of the band since forever!"

Frozen Crown's official message welcoming Alessia to the band is below:

"Dear friends, yes, you're seeing right: there's a sixth member in our band (and this is not temporary)! Her name is Alessia Lanzone and she's going to share lead and rhythm guitar duties with Sheena and Federico both live and in the studio. Just like Niso when he joined the band, she's just 17 years old, but during the last months spent secretly together she already gave us proof of her huge talent - as well as being an awesome person - and we can't wait to finally introduce her to you live! She'll make her live debut with us at our next show September 16 in Tuttlingen, Germany, where we'll bring her on stage with us for the first time for an exclusive and unique event. Don't miss it!

As you know, we progressively increased the amount of guitar tracks in our albums, and nowadays our songs are a feast of harmonized riffs and leads, counting dozens of guitar layers, at least in the studio. During our stage performances we've been missing for long the huge impact a rhythm guitar player can add during twin leads, and lead guitar-wise, Sheena and Federico had to re-arrange many songs, sacrificing many parts for the sake of them sounding right in a live environment and not too empty.

Yes, some may say: 'Why don't you simply add guitar layers in your backing tracks like most bands do nowadays?' The answer is we never included guitars in our backing tracks, and we never will. That just feels so wrong. Yes, this may go in sharp contrast with the latest tendencies of having layers and layers of instruments (and even vocals) included in the backing tracks: many bands do that and it's definitely more practical (as well as it's making things easier, let alone having less people in the line-up means less travel costs). But that's not our cup of tea, we just want to sound as live as possible (and if you ever attended one of our live shows lately you'd already know we just have a few keyboard as sequences, mostly just in some crucial parts, and that we always sounded as raw as possible). We always did what we felt doing, and never followed any trend since day 0. So here we are: Frozen Crown is officially becoming a band with three guitar players!

So let's welcome Alessia: thanks to her our live songs are going to sound truer to their original sound and our shows are going to turn into an even crazier guitar action feast!"

Frozen Crown recently inked a worldwide contract with Napalm Records. The five-piece was founded in 2018, and have since become one of the most influential Italian metal bands in the current scene.

So far, Frozen Crown have released four albums - The Fallen King (2018), Crowned In Frost (2019), Winterbane (2021) and this year’s Call Of The North - which have brought the band huge media exposure, millions of streams and video views, and big European tours with the likes of Dragonforce and Nanowar Of Steel, as well as two headlining tours in Japan.

Their current album, Call Of The North, is Frozen Crown’s most mature work so far, showcasing the best of the band’s unique power metal style infused with classic heavy metal, melodic death metal and speed metal influences, all topped with bombastic production highlighting opulent orchestrations and harmonies.

Frozen Crown on the signing: "We're happy and honored to join the Napalm Records family and we're ready for our next big step together. Since we founded this band in 2018 we worked hard incessantly, day after day, not only trying to put our best in our studio albums and live, but also managing the band all by ourselves, conquering every single little accomplishment with our DIY attitude, always keeping loyal to our (extremely) small entourage. Thanks to the support of our lovely fans, Frozen Crown eventually grew bigger, and got to a point where we were not able to handle it all by ourselves anymore. At the same time, we knew we needed more firepower to push the band further and bring it to the next level. And speaking of firepower, Napalm Records was just the best record label to start this new chapter with... We're excited beyond words to be part of the best metal label in the world, and we can't wait to start working together on our new album, joining forces with this huge team of professionals."

Sebastian Muench, Senior A&R Napalm Records, adds: “Frozen Crown are simply one of the most creative power metal bands to emerge in the last five years. Their previous releases, Winterbane and Call Of The North, are brilliant. We look forward to working with Frozen Crown to reach the next level in their career.”

Frozen Crown are:

Giada “Jade” Etro - Vocals

Federico Mondelli - Vocals, Guitar

Fabiola Bellomo - Guitar

Alessia Lanzone

Francesco Zof - Bass

Niso Tomasini - Drums