FROZEN CROWN Announce One-Off Show Supporting RHAPSODY OF FIRE In Switzerland

Italian power metallers Frozen Crown have checked in with the following update:

"Who's coming to our next live shows?

- May 2nd - Pratteln, Switzerland Z7 (w Rhapsody Of Fire and Sick N' Beautiful)

- June 2nd - 7th - Full Metal Cruise (w Hammerfall and more)

As the live show situation is slowly getting back to normal, we're getting back on track with some sweet events.

We're super happy to see our Italian pals Rhapsody Of Fire again and to share another show with them, this time in an awesome venue we had the privilege to play into during our tour with Dragonforce. Plus, we'll finally be able to meet the gorgeous aliens Sick N' Beautiful in person for the first time!

And then, we can't wait to ship with the Full Metal Cruise, powered by Wacken Open Air, for a full week of fun with so many awesome bands including our friends Burning Witches and legends (as well as our agency buddies) Hammerfall!

These are just the first shows we're announcing so far, so keep an eye on this page for more in the next future! In the meantime, see you on the road (or on the sea)!"

Pick up tickets for the Rhapsody Of Fire support show here.

Frozen Crown played their first live show in two years on February 19th at the Legend Club in Milan, Italy. It was the band's first show with the new members Fabiola Bellomo (lead guitar), Niso Tomasini (drums), and Francesco Zoff (bass). Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Neverending"

"Embrace the Night" (live debut)

"The Water Dancer" (live debut)

"In The Dark"

"Everwinter"

"Far Beyond" (live debut)

"Kings"

"I Am the Tyrant"

"Night Crawler" (Judas Priest cover)

"The Shieldmaiden"