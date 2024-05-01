FROZEN CROWN Complete New Album - "We're Happy And Proud Beyond Words"

Italian power metallers Frozen Crown, who recently wrapped up a Scandonavian tour supporting U.D.O., have shared the following message with their fans:

"New album complete!

Dear friends, many of you asked us what we were doing behind the scenes during the last months. Now, after some hints here and there, we can say we're happy and proud beyond words to finally be able to listen to this new material. It's the best stuff we ever recorded and yes, we know, all bands say this about their latest album, but this time it couldn't be truer. Not only cause this is the first material recorded as a 6-piece band, but also cause this is the very first time every single Frozen Crown member actively contributed to the final result.

Once again we worked with the best, who has been the hidden additional band member for all these years: Andrea 'Fusix' Fusini, which crafted the sound of all our albums since the beloved debut The Fallen King. You may have listened to some of his latest work on Napalm Records if you happened to check the latest Delain album!"

Frozen Crown inked a worldwide contract with Napalm Records in June 2023. The five-piece was founded in 2018, and have since become one of the most influential Italian metal bands in the current scene.

So far, Frozen Crown have released four albums - The Fallen King (2018), Crowned In Frost (2019), Winterbane (2021) and this year’s Call Of The North - which have brought the band huge media exposure, millions of streams and video views, and big European tours with the likes of Dragonforce and Nanowar Of Steel, as well as two headlining tours in Japan.

Their current album, Call Of The North, is Frozen Crown’s most mature work so far, showcasing the best of the band’s unique power metal style infused with classic heavy metal, melodic death metal and speed metal influences, all topped with bombastic production highlighting opulent orchestrations and harmonies.

Frozen Crown on the signing: "We're happy and honored to join the Napalm Records family and we're ready for our next big step together. Since we founded this band in 2018 we worked hard incessantly, day after day, not only trying to put our best in our studio albums and live, but also managing the band all by ourselves, conquering every single little accomplishment with our DIY attitude, always keeping loyal to our (extremely) small entourage. Thanks to the support of our lovely fans, Frozen Crown eventually grew bigger, and got to a point where we were not able to handle it all by ourselves anymore. At the same time, we knew we needed more firepower to push the band further and bring it to the next level. And speaking of firepower, Napalm Records was just the best record label to start this new chapter with... We're excited beyond words to be part of the best metal label in the world, and we can't wait to start working together on our new album, joining forces with this huge team of professionals."

Sebastian Muench, Senior A&R Napalm Records, adds: “Frozen Crown are simply one of the most creative power metal bands to emerge in the last five years. Their previous releases, Winterbane and Call Of The North, are brilliant. We look forward to working with Frozen Crown to reach the next level in their career.”

Frozen Crown are:

Giada “Jade” Etro - Vocals

Federico Mondelli - Vocals, Guitar

Fabiola Bellomo - Guitar

Francesco Zof - Bass

Niso Tomasini - Drums