FROZEN CROWN Complete Recordings For New Album - "A Bunch Of Songs That Truly Represent Our Creativity's Best"

Italian power metallers Frozen Crown have checked in with the following update:

"New album finished! Yay!!!

We're happy and excited beyond words to announce we just completed the vocal recordings of our fourth upcoming album!

To our producer Andrea Fusini's delight, this is the album containing the greatest amount of guitar parts and, most importantly, vocal tracks. We've been working on this album since the Winterbane recordings ended, so we had all the time to focus on songs and arrangements with no rush, refining every single part, ending up with a bunch of songs that truly represent our creativity's best and 100% reflect the Frozen Crown sound. Needless to say we're already so proud of it, and we can't wait to hear the final result!"

In late 2021, Frozen Crown released a video for "The Water Dancer", the fourth single from their latest album, Winterbane.

"The song is conceptually inspired by the classic series of novels A Song of Ice and Fire and the hit TV show Game Of Thrones, more specifically, by the ultrabrave and fierce Arya Stark character."

Also, for the first time, Frozen Crown joined forces with an element external to the band: Damien Von Dunkenwald and his Northern Wolfdogs Pack appear in the stunning videoclip alongside Jade, Sheena, Federico, Francesco and Niso.

Check out the video below.

Tracklist:

"Embrace The Night"

"Towards The Sun"

"Far Beyond"

"The Lone Stranger"

"Crown Eternal"

"The Water Dancer"

"Angels In Disguise" (feat Federica Lanna)

"Night Crawler" (Judas Priest cover)

"Tales Of The Forest"

"Blood On The Snow"

Winterbane was released on April 23rd 2021 on Scarlet Records and Marquee/Avalon (Japan).

Frozen Crown is:

Giada "Jade" Etro - Lead Vocals

Fabiola "Sheena" Bellomo - Lead Guitar

Federico Mondelli - Vocals and Lead Guitar

Francesco Zof - Bass

Niso Tomasini - Drums