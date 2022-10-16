FROZEN CROWN - Entire Discography Now Available On Limited Edition Coloured Vinyl

Italian power metallers Frozen Crown have checked in with the following update for the fans:

"You asked for it, so here you go! Our entire discography is finally available in vinyl again!

Our debut album, The Fallen King, is back in an exclusive limited dark red vinyl version. With it, Crowned In Frost and Winterbane are back too, respectively in blue and green vinyl versions. Signed versions ONLY on our BigCartel store.

Alongside that, our friends Nocturna just released the vinyl version of their debut album, Daughters Of The Night. For this reason, we teamed up with them, creating a bundle on our store so you can grab all four of them (signed, of course) and have all of them together."

In late 2021, Frozen Crown released a video for "The Water Dancer", the fourth single from their latest album, Winterbane.

"The song is conceptually inspired by the classic series of novels A Song of Ice and Fire and the hit TV show Game Of Thrones, more specifically, by the ultrabrave and fierce Arya Stark character."

Also, for the first time, Frozen Crown joined forces with an element external to the band: Damien Von Dunkenwald and his Northern Wolfdogs Pack appear in the stunning videoclip alongside Jade, Sheena, Federico, Francesco and Niso.

Check out the video below.

Tracklist:

"Embrace The Night"

"Towards The Sun"

"Far Beyond"

"The Lone Stranger"

"Crown Eternal"

"The Water Dancer"

"Angels In Disguise" (feat Federica Lanna)

"Night Crawler" (Judas Priest cover)

"Tales Of The Forest"

"Blood On The Snow"

Winterbane was released on April 23rd 2021 on Scarlet Records and Marquee/Avalon (Japan).

Frozen Crown is:

Giada "Jade" Etro - Lead Vocals

Fabiola "Sheena" Bellomo - Lead Guitar

Federico Mondelli - Vocals and Lead Guitar

Francesco Zof - Bass

Niso Tomasini - Drums