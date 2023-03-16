FROZEN CROWN - Fan-Filmed Video From Call Of The North Release Show In Milan Available

Italian power metallers Frozen Crown performed their first show in support of their new album, Call Of The North, on March 11th in Milan, Italy at Legend CLub. Fan-filmed video is available below along with a message from the band.

"Thanks, Milano, for making this first show of our Call Of The North tour so special! Thanks to the awesome Federica Lanna, Grace Darkling and Rehn Stillnight, and to the other members of Volturian and Nocturna (who didn't happen to be in this pic but were with us anyway) for being with us as a whole entity. For us it would have made no sense to make this show without you, as we feel as a single big band all together.

And thanks to the 300 people that sung every single song with us, both locals and people coming from afar just for this show. Thanks to Legend Club and Filippo for making us feel at home once again, and to the Maestro Fabio Oriani for gifting us this shot.

See you all over Europe with our Italian mates Nanowar Of Steel (two shows are already sold out so you better hurry)!"

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Neverending"

"The Water Dancer"

"Fire in the Sky" (live debut)

"Black Heart" (live debut)

"Kings"

"Far Beyond"

"Angels in Disguise" (live debut)

"Call of the North"

"I Am the Tyrant"

"Crown Eternal" (live debut)

"In the Dark" (with Grace from Nocturna)

"Across the Sea" (with Rehn from Nocturna)

"Forever" (with Rehn e Grace from Nocturna)

"The Shieldmaiden"

"I Want Out" (Helloween)

Frozen Crown's tour schedule is as follows:

March

17 – Livorno, Italy - The Cage

18 – Genova, Italy - Crazy Bull

24 – Roncade, Italy - New Age

25 – Cesena, Italy - Vidia Club

April

1 – Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg

2 – Munich, Germany - Backstage Club

3 – Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

4 – Budapest, Hungary - Analog Music Hall

5 – Krakow, Poland - Zaścianek

6 – Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

8 – Hannover, Germany - Cafe Glocksee

9 – Hamburg, Germany - Logo

10 – Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade

12 – Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

13 – Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

14 – Essen, Germany - Turock

15 – Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

16 – Vorselaar, Belgium - De Dreef