FROZEN CROWN Guitarist, Bassist And Drummer Call It Quits; Final Video Featuring Original Band Line-Up Released

Italian metallers Frozen Crown have checked in with the following update:

"Dear friends, as you already know 2020 has been a hard year for musicians and each of us had to take some time to sit down, deal with reality and review his / her own priorities in life. It’s not easy to be part of a band, let alone doing it during a period that doesn’t allow you to live that experience to the fullest and to travel the world playing around, or even to share some time with your bandmates to start with. This is why, in different times during last year, Alberto, Thalía and Filippo decided to leave the band to focus on their personal projects: we wish them all the best for their new ventures and for their lives. We would also like to thank them for the awesome moments spent touring around, and to celebrate our three years together with this last video from Crowned In Frost, portraying the 'classic' Frozen Crown line-up.

As you already know, our third album has just been completed (as the songwriting line-up remains unchanged anyway) and will be announced in the next days, as well as the new members of the band. Be sure to check this page for many updates to come!"

Check out the "Battles In The Night" video below.

Crowned In Frost is the second album from Frozen Crown, coming a year after the debut The Fallen King, which gave the band huge media exposure and brought a deal with international booking agency Nine Lives Entertainment, amongst many other accomplishments.

This time, mastermind and songwriter Federico Mondelli amplified the classic/heavy and power metal components of the band, making Crowned In Frost an aggressive and monolithic album from the very beginning, still keeping the listener engaged with its rich sound and wide variety of songs, including instrumental interludes and outstanding female vocals, brought to life by talented Giada "Jade" Etro.

As with the first album, Federico wrote the music and recorded all guitars and keyboards (being an all-round artist he designed the beautiful artwork as well) for Crowwned In Frost, whilst the drum parts were arranged by drummer Alberto Mezzanotte. Lyrics are once again the result of the joint efforts of Giada and Federico. Production duties have been handled by Andrea Fusini.

Crowned In Frost broadens Frozen Crown’s musical landscape still keeping intact an uncommon taste for melody and catchy refrains. The album was released on March 22nd, 2019 via Scarlet Records.

Tracklisting:

"Arctic Gales"

"Neverending"

"In The Dark"

"Battles In The Night"

"Winterfall"

"Unspoken"

"Lost In Time"

"The Wolf And The Maiden"

"Forever"

"Enthroned"

"Crowned In Frost"

"Neverending"