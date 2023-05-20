FROZEN CROWN Guitarists SHEENA And FEDERICO Featured In New Episode Of Jackson Guitars' "Behind The Riff"

Italian power metallers Frozen Crown have checked in with the following update:

"Hey mum, we're on the Official Jackson Guitars channel! Our favorite guitar brand just released the new episode of Behind The Riff and we're in it, playing and explaining the Call Of The North riffs!

As we announced some time ago, we couldn't be more excited to join the Jackson family, considering they're our favorite guitar brand (check the guitars on the wall to see how loyal to them we've been during the years), and after they gifted us these sweet guitars (and a bass for Ikki) before our European tour, they asked us to be featured on their YouTube channel! Check the new video out!!!"

Frozen Crown performed their first show in support of their new album, Call Of The North, on March 11th in Milan, Italy at Legend Club. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Neverending"

"The Water Dancer"

"Fire in the Sky" (live debut)

"Black Heart" (live debut)

"Kings"

"Far Beyond"

"Angels in Disguise" (live debut)

"Call of the North"

"I Am the Tyrant"

"Crown Eternal" (live debut)

"In the Dark" (with Grace from Nocturna)

"Across the Sea" (with Rehn from Nocturna)

"Forever" (with Rehn e Grace from Nocturna)

"The Shieldmaiden"

"I Want Out" (Helloween)