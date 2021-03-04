FROZEN CROWN Guitarists To Guest On DRAGONFORCE Guitarist HERMAN LI's Twitch Livestream This Friday

Italian metallers Frozen Crown have checked in with the following update:

"Dear friends, thanks for the warmth with which you greeted the new band members and for the massive feedback for our latest video!

Want to know our new guitar player Sheena a little better? This is your chance, because this Friday we’ll be guests on Dragonforce’s Herman Li's Twitch channel for a live stream! Sheena and Federico will meet our friend Herman for a guitar jam and for a chat. To make things more awesome, all money raised during the stream will go to the Jason Becker fundraising campaign. So many good reasons to be there!

See you on Herman’s Twitch channel this Friday 5/03 at 1pm PT / 4 pm ET / 22 CET."

Frozen Crown, who recently underwent a major personnel shuffle, have released their first single featuring the band's new line-up. Check out the official video for "Far Beyond" below. The song will appear on their forthcoming album, Winterbane.

Tracklist:

"Embrace The Night"

"Towards The Sun"

"Far Beyond"

"The Lone Stranger"

"Crown Eternal"

"The Water Dancer"

"Angels In Disguise" (feat Federica Lanna)

"Night Crawler" (Judas Priest cover)

"Tales Of The Forest"

"Blood On The Snow"

Winterbane will be released on April 23 on Scarlet Records and Marquee/Avalon (Japan).