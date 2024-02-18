FROZEN CROWN - "Life Is Incredible, But Living In The Name Of Heavy Metal Is Even Better"

Italian power metallers Frozen Crown have shared the following message with their fans:

"Life is incredible. Just two years ago we were struggling hard to play live. Pandemic consequences were still going on, and people supposed to work on our booking weren't believing in us, despite the fact that Winterbane (although recorded and promoted during quarantine, just after half the old line-up members had abandoned the ship) had sold more than both our first two albums combined and our online presence being stronger then ever.

And now we are just announcing a new European tour supporting Kamelot while being on tour, as we are landing in Finland, for our first show ever in this country after an amazingly intense Norway and Sweden tour supporting the legendary Udo Dirkschneider and his band.

All this while having a ton of projects for the future, while having a ton of exciting new material we're currently working on in our hard drives, and while being signed with the best metal label in the world (Napalm Records).

It feels like a dream running with a V8 engine, and it's just the beginning. Ironically enough, the youngest member of the band has just lived all this without even being 18, and already proved to be an essential part of the band, both off and on stage, with a sense of sacrifice and hard work ethic it's just unbelievable for her age (talking about the red haired girl on the left).

Life is incredible, but living in the name of Heavy Metal is even better."

One of the most prestigious and legendary bands in the modern symphonic metal genre, unstoppable icons Kamelot, will bring their glorious Awaken the World Tour 2024 to Europe this October, starting in Utrecht (NL). The multinational icons founded and led by mastermind and guitarist Thomas Youngblood just announced new dates in 17 cities across 11 countries!

Kamelot are ready to enchant and stun fans once again with their internationally top-charting melodic metal pinnacles, accompanied by powerful and unique special guests like rising modern symphonic metallers Ad Infinitum and power metal heroes Frozen Crown — both Napalm Records labelmates. As bonus support, enchanting symphonic metal rose Blackbriar will also grace the stage.

This massive, enchanting symphonic metal tour promises legendary moments to remember, chock full of musical diversity and hard-hitting melodies. The tour will begin on October 12, 2024 in Utrecht (NL) and will cross all over Europe and the UK, coming to an end on November 3, 2024 in Manchester (UK).

Tickets are available at kamelot.com/tour.

Thomas Youngblood on the upcoming tour:

“KamNation get ready for our return to Europe and first taste for the UK of the Awaken The World Tour!! We are incredibly excited about this package, all of the support bands have been on my wish list for a while now. I am sure we will have amazing memories for the fans and all the band members after this landmark tour in Europe and the UK!”

Melissa Bonny of Ad Infinitum adds:

“We are excited to join Kamelot on this exciting European tour and even more so with the participation of our friends and tour mates from Blackbriar. Completed by Frozen Crown, this package promesses an epic experience for all the fans of symphonic and melodic metal who will join the party!”

Frozen Crown state:

“We are delighted to announce we're joining Kamelot on their European tour 2024. This is a super exciting news for us, not only because of the privilege to open for one of the bands that influenced our music and lyrics. But also cause we get to share the stage with Ad Infinitum and Blackbriar as well, making this our first "full Napalm" tour after joining our new label. We can't wait to be part of this! See you guys on the road in October!”

René of Blackbriar comments:

“We've got exciting news to share with you! We'll join Kamelot's 'Awaken The World' tour this year as a special guest alongside Ad Infinitum and Frozen Crown! This tour will take us to many new and familiar countries, and to say that we're looking forward to this feels like an understatement. Kamelot is a band we've been looking up to for so long, and we feel honored to join them on their tour. We've never had the pleasure of meeting them before, just as we never met Frozen Crown, and we can't wait to do so! We did have the pleasure of being tour buddies with Ad Infinitum last year, and we're looking forward to continuing these unforgettable times! We can't wait for these new adventures, see you on the road!”

Dates:

October

12 – Utrecht, Netherlands

13 – Munich, Germany

15 – Berlin, Germany

17 – Bratislava, Slovakia

18 – Zlin, Czech Republic

19 – Ljubljana, Slovenia

20 – Milan, Italy

22 – Bilbao, Spain

23 – Madrid, Spain

25 – Lyon, France

26 – Pratteln, Switzerland

27 – Oberhausen, Germany

29 – Hamburg, Germany

30 – Antwerpen, Belgium

November

1 – Wolverhampton, UK