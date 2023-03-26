FROZEN CROWN Officially Endorsed By Jackson Guitars

Italian power metallers Frozen Crown have checked in with the following update:

"OMG, our favorite guitar brand gifted us these beauties! We're officially part of the Jackson Guitars family and we still can't believe it! Thanks to the awesome guys from the Fender group for supporting us during our current tour, allowing us to choose the perfect instruments to bring our songs live. Considering we've been consistent fans of the brand for years (and our video clips show that), and that we recorded all our albums using Jackson / Fender instruments exclusively, we couldn't be happier about this endorsement!

These guitars played like a breeze during our first (sold out) show with our pals Nanowar Of Steel, and we can't wait to use them for the remaining Italian shows and for the upcoming European tour."

The band performed their first show in support of their new album, Call Of The North, on March 11th in Milan, Italy at Legend CLub. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Neverending"

"The Water Dancer"

"Fire in the Sky" (live debut)

"Black Heart" (live debut)

"Kings"

"Far Beyond"

"Angels in Disguise" (live debut)

"Call of the North"

"I Am the Tyrant"

"Crown Eternal" (live debut)

"In the Dark" (with Grace from Nocturna)

"Across the Sea" (with Rehn from Nocturna)

"Forever" (with Rehn e Grace from Nocturna)

"The Shieldmaiden"

"I Want Out" (Helloween)

Frozen Crown's European tour schedule with Nanowar Of Steel is as follows:

April

1 – Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg

2 – Munich, Germany - Backstage (upgraded)

3 – Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

4 – Budapest, Hungary - Analog Music Hall

5 – Krakow, Poland - Zaścianek (SOLD OUT)

6 – Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

8 – Hannover, Germany - Cafe Glocksee

9 – Hamburg, Germany - Logo

10 – Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade

12 – Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg (SOLD OUT)

13 – Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

14 – Essen, Germany - Turock

15 – Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

16 – Vorselaar, Belgium - De Dreef