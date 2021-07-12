FROZEN CROWN Share "The Story So Far" Retrospective Video

Italian power metallers Frozen Crown have shared a new video, offering the following update:

"Our singer Jade brings you through these four months, more than 150,000 views (and 5000 subs) on YouTube. Meanwhile, our guitarist Fabiola and her, unaware of being filmed, give their absolute worst while holding our brand new Gold Vinyls. A retrospective, some important updates, and a big thank you for being with us during this adventure so far!"

The band recently issued the following message to the fans:

"Dear friends, we made it! And we made it together! Our new album is out now!

It's not easy to be a band in 2021. If you're an Italian band playing metal, it's even worse. If, in addition, you had to face a line-up change right before entering the studio for your third album during a pandemic, it's nightmare difficulty on Doom II played blindfold with both hands tied behind your back. But we made it, together with your INCREDIBLE support, and with these awesome new guys who fiercely conquered their place, fighting tooth and nail against time and odds proving they were meant to be a part of this.

Together with that genius called Andrea Fusini and his masterful work behind the machines, as well as our brother Luca Morselli and his unreal filming talent (who also holds the credits for this pic), and our label team, which is simply the best ever. Winterbane is a new beginning, like someone said, but also a confirmation. A message of perseverance and strength, a way to tell the world we are here to stay.

Thanks to the ones who have been with us since Day 1, thanks to the brand new fans, and also thanks to the ones amongst you who left, as they gave us the chance to prove to ourselves we don't need anyone to go forward.

Now enjoy this album as much as we enjoyed making it, let us know about your favorite songs, and be ready for A LOT of stuff, including a new official video clip as well as the usual weekly content on our YouTube channel."

Tracklist:

"Embrace The Night"

"Towards The Sun"

"Far Beyond"

"The Lone Stranger"

"Crown Eternal"

"The Water Dancer"

"Angels In Disguise" (feat Federica Lanna)

"Night Crawler" (Judas Priest cover)

"Tales Of The Forest"

"Blood On The Snow"

Winterbane was released on April 23rd on Scarlet Records and Marquee/Avalon (Japan).

Frozen Crown is:

Giada "Jade" Etro - Lead Vocals

Fabiola "Sheena" Bellomo - Lead Guitar

Federico Mondelli - Vocals and Lead Guitar

Francesco Zof - Bass

Niso Tomasini - Drums