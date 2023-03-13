FROZEN CROWN Singer GIADA "JADE" ETRO Celebrates Release Of New Album - "I Really Put Every Fiber Of My Strength Into These Vocals"

Giada "Jade" Etro, vocalist for Italian power metallers Frozen Crown, checked in with the following update on March 10th:

"Today is the day, as Call Of The North is officially born! I feel so happy to finally see this album get to life, not only because it was so intense to work on it, but also because recordings took place during a very specific part of my life, becoming even more meaningful for me. What I can say is that I really put every fiber of my strength in these vocals, and so did all the other four guys, and for this reason this is our most beautiful album so far... until next! Enjoy it my friends, as you are a HUGE part of this!"

Tracklist:

"Call Of The North"

"Fire In The Sky"

"Black Heart"

"Victorious"

"In A Moment"

"Legion"

"Until The End"

"Now Or Never"

"One For All"

"Far Away"

"Victorious"

"Call Of The North"

"Black Heart"