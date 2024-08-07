FROZEN CROWN To Release War Hearts Album This October; "Steel And Gold" Single And Music Video Out Now

Up-and-coming Italian power metal unit, Frozen Crown, are gearing up to unleash their new studio album and Napalm Records debut, War Hearts, out October 18.

Founded in 2017, Frozen Crown has garnered significant media exposure with their previous four albums and their massive hit, "Neverending”, which has gathered over 11 million views on YouTube to date. The fresh ten track offering marks their first as a six-piece band, capturing the essence of Frozen Crown's dynamic sound brimming with powerful riffs, unforgettable melodies, and raw energy.

Today, the band has revealed their driving single, "Steel And Gold”, featuring swift guitar riffs, relentless drums and a catchy refrain. Transporting the uplifting spirit to keep on fighting, the track is accompanied by an official music video that captures the band in a stunning castle ruin.

Giving a first impression of the youthful, raw and passionate approach to metal, get ready to experience their powerful live performances as the band heads out on tour with Kamelot in the fall of this year.

Frozen Crown comments the new single "Steel And Gold": "We're extremely excited to have the ‘Steel And Gold’ official video finally released via Napalm Records. This is the fulfillment of years of hard work, as well as a fresh start! This video doesn't deviate from the usual Frozen Crown style, it just consolidates it. Very often, our videos have been labeled as 'just a bunch of people having the time of their lives playing metal in some beautiful scenery... plus a lot of hair'. We must say, we totally agree!

This time, though, the beautiful scenery is the gorgeous "Castello dei Doria", in Dolceacqua, Liguria, in northwestern Italy, and the 'bunch of people’ is just one more person on guitar, adding firepower (and hair) to the ensemble. ‘Steel and Gold” is a song about loyalty, integrity and self improvement. It’s about remaining true to your ideals and about the search for unattainable perfection.”

Check out the official music video for "Steel And Gold" below.

During its short lifespan, the relentless band has performed at several festivals like Sabaton Open Air, Metal Fest Plzen and Rock Imperium Festival, headlined two Japanese tours and followed extensive European touring with significant bands such as DragonForce and Nanowar Of Steel – dubbed by a tour with U.D.O. in 2023. Joined by their newest member, 18-year-old guitar prodigy Alessia Lanzone, the band's characteristic sound has been expanded by her skills, adding depth and complexity to their performances.

Featuring all members on the recording for the first time, War Hearts symbolizes a fresh start and pays homage to the legendary Children Of Bodom with its album title, a band that inspired Frozen Crown's youthful, raw and passionate approach to metal. Addressing themes of self-improvement, awareness, personal growth and inner struggles, album opener and title track "War Hearts” is about fighting for your dreams in the darkest of nights and creates a powerful and uplifting message of always staying strong, making it through the storm as war angels. "I Am The Wind” features soaring choruses with dual vocals from frontwoman Jade and guitarist Federico, ingenious guitar riffs and perfectly blended drums, while the lyrics inspire listeners to let go like the wind and rise to shine again. To wrap up the album, tracks like "Edge of Reality”, inspired by the ’86 Highlander movie, and "Bloodlines”, referencing the Vampire: The Masquerade series of board and video games, showcase the band's colorful storytelling.

Frozen Crown constantly define and refine their sound, pushing their trademark elements to new levels of complexity without forgetting the characteristic catchy hooks. War Hearts exceeds their previous successes and solidifies their place in the global metal scene.

Frozen Crown on their new album: "War Hearts is our fifth album, but it's also the first one as a 6-piece band and the first one on Napalm Records. It’s also the first album where all members actually make their appearance on the recording. For these reasons, War Hearts represents a new beginning, a fresh start, and it may be considered the first episode of Frozen Crown "reboot”. We wrote and arranged this album acting like we had no history at all, never afraid to repeat some of our trademark stylistic features. On the contrary, we highlighted and gave more value to them, to make our new songs sound 100% like us. We worked hard on the material to cut away all the useless parts and make the songs as catchy and straightforward they could be, and to make them sound like quintessential Frozen Crown.”

War Hearts will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. 1LP Gatefold Crystal Clear Black Marbled (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly ltd. to 200 copies

- 1LP Gatefold Translucent Red (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)

- Digisleeve

- Digital

Pre-order here.

War Hearts tracklisting:

"War Hearts"

"Steel And Gold"

"To Live To Die"

"Night Of The Wolf"

"On Silver Wings"

"Edge Of Reality"

"Bloodlines"

"I Am The Windv

"King Of The Sky"

"Ice Dragon"

"Steel And Gold" video:

Frozen Crown are:

Giada "Jade" Etro - vocals

Federico Mondelli - vocals, guitar

Fabiola Bellomo - guitar

Francesco Zof - bass

Niso Tomasini - drums

Alessia Lanzone - guitar

(Photo - Federico Mondelli, Alessia Lanzone)