FROZEN LAND To Release Out Of The Dark Album In June; "Señorita" Music Video Posted

Five long years since the band's latest, self-titled offering, Finnish power metal masters, Frozen Land, return with a brand new studio album, entitled Out Of The Dark. The album will be released on June 16 via Massacre Records, the pre-sale is available here.

Out Of The Dark is basically a 7-song cohesive ensemble in the traditional power metal genre. But on the last two tracks it gets even more exciting! It's not a secret, Tuomas has a perversion for 90's Eurodance, and on the last album the band already covered E-types "Angels Crying". Now, the band even created their own songs mixing Eurodance and metal. But, don't take it too seriously... Frozen Land certainly doesn’t. Let's give ear, following a previously-released, first single, the album opening track "King’s A Bitch", today, Frozen Land have shared a music video for the song "Señorita".

"This is the most meaningful track in Frozen Land's discography," the band comments. "The tune and lyrics came to Tuomas after consuming about 0.7l of vodka. It was an awesome night, the birth of 'Señorita'. They say the northern star shined extra bright that night. We feel that the song is our "baby Jesus", actually. From now on we celebrate the birthday of the song giving presents to each other. A little 'Señorita' doll is also made and then crucified on a small cross."

Find the video for "Señorita" below.

Apart from the band's Eurodance affairs, Out Of The Dark is old-school power metal – period. It is a wet dream for everybody who started listening to power metal in the 90's. No fillers, no non-catchy choruses, and no uninteresting guitar solos guaranteed. The album was mixed by Nino Laurenne and Juho Mäntynen at Sonic Pump Studios, and was mastered by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers Studios.

Out Of The Dark tracklisting:

"King’s A Bitch"

"The Prophecy"

"Dying Of The Light"

"Don’t You Ever Leave Me"

"The Northern Star"

"White Lightning"

"Out Of The Dark"

"The Slayer"

"Señorita"

"Señorita" video:

"King’s A Bitch" lyric video:

Lineup:

Tony Meloni - Vocals

Tuomas Hirvonen - Guitars, Backing Vocals, Vocals on tracks 8 & 9

Aleksi Salomaa - Bass

Antti Sorsa - Keyboards

Aki Kuokkanen - Drums

(Band photo - Hank J Newman and Fotolab Studio Italy)