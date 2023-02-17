FROZEN SOUL Announce New Album Glacial Domination, Share NSFW Video For "Morbid Effigy" Feat. DYING FETUS' JOHN GALLAGHER

February 17, 2023, an hour ago

news black death frozen soul john gallagher dying fetus

BRRR! There's a chill in the air and it's courtesy of ice cold death metal crew, Frozen Soul.

The band - vocalist Chad Green; guitarists Michael Munday and Chris Bonner; bassist Samantha Mobley; and drummer Matt Dennard - is back with frigid force and will unleash its new album Glacial Domination on May 19 via Century Media. The album was produced by Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matthew Heafy and co-produced by Daniel Schmuck. Pre-order it here.

Today, the band has shared the NSFW video for first single, "Morbid Effigy" featuring Dying Fetus' John Gallagher. Watch below. But be forewarned - it's not for the faint of heart, since it's not every day that you can string together a snowman constructed from innards.

"'Morbid Effigy' is straight to the point death metal that’s exactly what it should be - fun," the band exclaims. "This song is everything Frozen Soul is, and we are so excited for everyone to hear it! The video is truly a work of art, literally. Have you ever wondered what a snowman would look like made out of guts?"

Tracklisting:

"Invisible Tormentor"    
"Arsenal Of War"    
"Death And Glory"    
"Morbid Effigy"    
"Annihilation"    
"Glacial Domination"    
"Frozen Soul"    
"Assimilator"    
"Best Served Cold"    
"Abominable"    
"Atomic Winter"

"Morbid Effigy" video:



