FROZEN SOUL Announce New Album Glacial Domination, Share NSFW Video For "Morbid Effigy" Feat. DYING FETUS' JOHN GALLAGHER

BRRR! There's a chill in the air and it's courtesy of ice cold death metal crew, Frozen Soul.

The band - vocalist Chad Green; guitarists Michael Munday and Chris Bonner; bassist Samantha Mobley; and drummer Matt Dennard - is back with frigid force and will unleash its new album Glacial Domination on May 19 via Century Media. The album was produced by Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matthew Heafy and co-produced by Daniel Schmuck. Pre-order it here.

Today, the band has shared the NSFW video for first single, "Morbid Effigy" featuring Dying Fetus' John Gallagher. Watch below. But be forewarned - it's not for the faint of heart, since it's not every day that you can string together a snowman constructed from innards.

"'Morbid Effigy' is straight to the point death metal that’s exactly what it should be - fun," the band exclaims. "This song is everything Frozen Soul is, and we are so excited for everyone to hear it! The video is truly a work of art, literally. Have you ever wondered what a snowman would look like made out of guts?"

Tracklisting:

"Invisible Tormentor"

"Arsenal Of War"

"Death And Glory"

"Morbid Effigy"

"Annihilation"

"Glacial Domination"

"Frozen Soul"

"Assimilator"

"Best Served Cold"

"Abominable"

"Atomic Winter"

"Morbid Effigy" video: