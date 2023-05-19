FROZEN SOUL Celebrate Glacial Domination Album Release With Double Music Video

BRRR! There's a chill in the air and it's courtesy of ice cold death metal crew Frozen Soul!

The band — vocalist Chad Green; guitarists Michael Munday and Chris Bonner; bassist Samantha Mobley; and drummer Matt Dennard — is back with frigid force and have unleashed its new album Glacial Domination today, May 19, via Century Media. The album was produced by Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matthew K. Heafy and co-produced by Daniel Schmuck. Order it here.

Today, the band has shared the double video for "Frozen Soul" and "Assimilator."

"As a band, we have always pushed to have fun doing what we love. Glacial Domination, as a record, is a statement to our growth together and how we will not stop having fun doing what we love! With the help of Daniel Schmuck and Matthew k Heafy, we did our best to try new things in preproduction and the studio, expanding on what Frozen Soul is, and keeping fun! We truly couldn't be happier with the outcome," the band shares.

Regarding the double video drop, Frozen Soul says, "'Frozen Soul' and 'Assimilator' are the perfect set of tracks to debut the whole record with. These songs showcase where frozen soul has been, where we are and where we plan to go! The songs and video are a tribute to John Carpenter's The Thing, one of our all-time favorite movies and a huge influence on the band! It was amazing having my brother Josh Green involved in the concept and lyrical writing as well as our friend GOST with the synth for the beginning and the end of the two songs! The video shot and edited by Brendan McGowen is set in both The Thing film and comic world and we had a lot of fun creating it in the mountains of Denver! We hope you all enjoy it as much as we did making it all!"

Tracklisting:

"Invisible Tormentor"

"Arsenal Of War"

"Death And Glory"

"Morbid Effigy"

"Annihilation"

"Glacial Domination"

"Frozen Soul"

"Assimilator"

"Best Served Cold"

"Abominable"

"Atomic Winter"

"Glacial Domination" video:

"Arsenal Of War" video:

"Morbid Effigy" video:

Frozen Soul live:

May

19 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

20 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

22 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

23 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

25 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

26 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater