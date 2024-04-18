FROZEN SOUL Launch Video For WHITE ZOMBIE Cover "Creature Of The Wheel"

The weather may be warming up for spring, but there's a bitter frost hanging in the air, courtesy of the death metal crew known as Frozen Soul. Today, the band share their cover of White Zombie's "Creature Of The Wheel". Watch the video below.

The visual certainly pays homage to the instantly familiar, DayGlo green aesthetic of White Zombie, while the band puts its uniquely shivery spin on the sonics.

"We wanted to cover a song outside of death metal that we could give justice to in our style and 'Creature Of The Wheel' felt perfect," the band says. "We slowed it down and made it even heavier, all the while staying true to the groove White Zombie is known for. We got outside of our comfort zone and even used a theremin to add that old school horror feel!"

Frozen Soul — vocalist Chad Green; guitarists Michael Munday and Chris Bonner; bassist Samantha Mobley; and drummer Matt Dennard — unleashed its latest album Glacial Domination via Century Media last year. The album was produced by Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matthew K. Heafy and co-produced by Daniel Schmuck.

Frozen Soul will return to the road with frigid force this spring, supporting Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, and Obituary on the epic Metal Crushes All tour.