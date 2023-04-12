FROZEN SOUL Release "Glacial Domination" Music Video Featuring Cameo From TRIVIUM's MATTHEW K. HEAFY

BRRR! There's a chill in the air and it's courtesy of ice cold death metal crew, Frozen Soul.

The band - vocalist Chad Green; guitarists Michael Munday and Chris Bonner; bassist Samantha Mobley; and drummer Matt Dennard - is back with frigid force and will unleash its new album Glacial Domination on May 19 via Century Media. The album was produced by Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matthew K. Heafy and co-produced by Daniel Schmuck. Pre-order it here.

Today, the band has shared the video for the title track. It features a cameo from Heafy, as well as a past vs. future battle that ends with someone's arm being ripped off!

"'Glacial Domination' was co-written by the band and Matt Heafy of Trivium," Frozen Soul share. "We had a lot of fun exploring new things like catchier choruses, more leads, and solos. It's an avalanche of riffs leaning in traditional Frozen Soul but adding some new flavor. At the end of the day, we wanted to write a catchy and fun death metal song! It's paired with another video by Brendan McGowen that features Matt and a fight between a stranded, time-traveling space man and a literal caveman — what's not to love about that?!"

Find the video below.

Tracklisting:

"Invisible Tormentor"

"Arsenal Of War"

"Death And Glory"

"Morbid Effigy"

"Annihilation"

"Glacial Domination"

"Frozen Soul"

"Assimilator"

"Best Served Cold"

"Abominable"

"Atomic Winter"

"Glacial Domination" video:

"Arsenal Of War" video:

"Morbid Effigy" video:

Frozen Soul live:

April

14 - Philadelphia, PA - Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

18 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

19 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

20 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

21 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

22 - Montreal, QG - MTelus (With Despised Icon)

23 - Boston, MA - Paradise

25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

26 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

27 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

29 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

30 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

May

1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

3 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

4 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

5 - Ft. Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater

6 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

7 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

8 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

10 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

11 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

12 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

13 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

14 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

18 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

19 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

20 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

22 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

23 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

25 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

26 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater