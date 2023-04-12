FROZEN SOUL Release "Glacial Domination" Music Video Featuring Cameo From TRIVIUM's MATTHEW K. HEAFY
April 12, 2023, 10 minutes ago
BRRR! There's a chill in the air and it's courtesy of ice cold death metal crew, Frozen Soul.
The band - vocalist Chad Green; guitarists Michael Munday and Chris Bonner; bassist Samantha Mobley; and drummer Matt Dennard - is back with frigid force and will unleash its new album Glacial Domination on May 19 via Century Media. The album was produced by Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matthew K. Heafy and co-produced by Daniel Schmuck. Pre-order it here.
Today, the band has shared the video for the title track. It features a cameo from Heafy, as well as a past vs. future battle that ends with someone's arm being ripped off!
"'Glacial Domination' was co-written by the band and Matt Heafy of Trivium," Frozen Soul share. "We had a lot of fun exploring new things like catchier choruses, more leads, and solos. It's an avalanche of riffs leaning in traditional Frozen Soul but adding some new flavor. At the end of the day, we wanted to write a catchy and fun death metal song! It's paired with another video by Brendan McGowen that features Matt and a fight between a stranded, time-traveling space man and a literal caveman — what's not to love about that?!"
Find the video below.
Tracklisting:
"Invisible Tormentor"
"Arsenal Of War"
"Death And Glory"
"Morbid Effigy"
"Annihilation"
"Glacial Domination"
"Frozen Soul"
"Assimilator"
"Best Served Cold"
"Abominable"
"Atomic Winter"
"Glacial Domination" video:
"Arsenal Of War" video:
"Morbid Effigy" video:
Frozen Soul live:
April
14 - Philadelphia, PA - Decibel Metal & Beer Fest
15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
18 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
19 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
20 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
21 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
22 - Montreal, QG - MTelus (With Despised Icon)
23 - Boston, MA - Paradise
25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
26 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
27 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl
28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
29 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
30 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz
May
1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
3 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
4 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
5 - Ft. Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater
6 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
7 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
8 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
10 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile
11 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
12 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
13 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre
14 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
18 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
19 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
20 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
22 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
23 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
25 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
26 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater