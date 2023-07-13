FROZEN SOUL Release Glacial Domination Track-By-Track, Part 2; Video
July 13, 2023, 15 minutes ago
Ice cold death metal crew Frozen Soul - vocalist Chad Green; guitarists Michael Munday and Chris Bonner; bassist Samantha Mobley; and drummer Matt Dennard - unleashed its new album, Glacial Domination, back in May via Century Media. The album was produced by Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matthew K. Heafy and co-produced by Daniel Schmuck. Order it here.
Today, the band has shared Part 2 of a track-by-track video series for the new record. Watch two segments below:
Tracklisting:
"Invisible Tormentor"
"Arsenal Of War"
"Death And Glory"
"Morbid Effigy"
"Annihilation"
"Glacial Domination"
"Frozen Soul"
"Assimilator"
"Best Served Cold"
"Abominable"
"Atomic Winter"
