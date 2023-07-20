FROZEN SOUL Release Glacial Domination Track-By-Track, Part 3; Video

Ice cold death metal crew Frozen Soul - vocalist Chad Green; guitarists Michael Munday and Chris Bonner; bassist Samantha Mobley; and drummer Matt Dennard - unleashed its new album, Glacial Domination, back in May via Century Media. The album was produced by Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matthew K. Heafy and co-produced by Daniel Schmuck. Order it here.

Tracklisting:

"Invisible Tormentor"

"Arsenal Of War"

"Death And Glory"

"Morbid Effigy"

"Annihilation"

"Glacial Domination"

"Frozen Soul"

"Assimilator"

"Best Served Cold"

"Abominable"

"Atomic Winter"

