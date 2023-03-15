FROZEN SOUL Share “Arsenal Of War” Video Feat. CREEPING DEATH’s REESE ALAVI
March 15, 2023, an hour ago
BRRR! There's a chill in the air and it's courtesy of ice cold death metal crew, Frozen Soul.
The band - vocalist Chad Green; guitarists Michael Munday and Chris Bonner; bassist Samantha Mobley; and drummer Matt Dennard - is back with frigid force and will unleash its new album Glacial Domination on May 19 via Century Media. The album was produced by Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matthew Heafy and co-produced by Daniel Schmuck. Pre-order it here.
The band has shared the video for "Arsenal of War," featuring Reese Alavi of Creeping Death.
“This song is special to me as it's about my late brother," says Green. "We used to play Everquest and when I stopped, I gave him my character named 'Swiftarroww.' He played Swift for 20 years until he passed. The song reflects on his life, referencing the game and how he never let darkness change who he was. He shone bright and made everyone around him shine. Now that he's gone, we carry his light to keep the darkness at bay."
Tracklisting:
"Invisible Tormentor"
"Arsenal Of War"
"Death And Glory"
"Morbid Effigy"
"Annihilation"
"Glacial Domination"
"Frozen Soul"
"Assimilator"
"Best Served Cold"
"Abominable"
"Atomic Winter"
"Arsenal Of War" video:
"Morbid Effigy" video:
Frozen Soul live:
April
14 – Philadelphia, PA – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest
15 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre
16 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza
18 — Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom
19 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrews Hall
20 — Grand Rapids, MI — The Intersection
21 — Toronto, ON — Phoenix Concert Theatre
22 — Montreal, QG — MTelus (With Despised Icon)
23 — Boston, MA — Paradise
25 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage
26 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogart's
27 — Nashville, TN — Eastside Bowl
28 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade
29 — Orlando, FL — The Beacham
30 — Tampa, FL — The Ritz
May
1 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall
3 — Austin, TX — Mohawk
4 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center
5 — Ft. Worth, TX — Ridglea Theater
6 — Lawrence, KS — Granada Theater
7 — Denver, CO — Summit Music Hall
8 — Albuquerque, NM — Sunshine Theater
10 — Mesa, AZ — The Nile
11 — Los Angeles, CA — Belasco Theater
12 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues
13 — Berkeley, CA — UC Theatre
14 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades
16 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot
18 — Seattle, WA — Neptune Theatre
19 — Portland, OR — Roseland Theater
20 — Vancouver, BC — Rickshaw Theatre
22 — Edmonton, AB — Union Hall
23 — Calgary, AB — Palace Theatre
25 — Winnipeg, MB — Park Theatre
26 — Minneapolis, MN — Skyway Theater