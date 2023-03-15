FROZEN SOUL Share “Arsenal Of War” Video Feat. CREEPING DEATH’s REESE ALAVI

BRRR! There's a chill in the air and it's courtesy of ice cold death metal crew, Frozen Soul.

The band - vocalist Chad Green; guitarists Michael Munday and Chris Bonner; bassist Samantha Mobley; and drummer Matt Dennard - is back with frigid force and will unleash its new album Glacial Domination on May 19 via Century Media. The album was produced by Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matthew Heafy and co-produced by Daniel Schmuck. Pre-order it here.

The band has shared the video for "Arsenal of War," featuring Reese Alavi of Creeping Death.

“This song is special to me as it's about my late brother," says Green. "We used to play Everquest and when I stopped, I gave him my character named 'Swiftarroww.' He played Swift for 20 years until he passed. The song reflects on his life, referencing the game and how he never let darkness change who he was. He shone bright and made everyone around him shine. Now that he's gone, we carry his light to keep the darkness at bay."

Tracklisting:

"Invisible Tormentor"

"Arsenal Of War"

"Death And Glory"

"Morbid Effigy"

"Annihilation"

"Glacial Domination"

"Frozen Soul"

"Assimilator"

"Best Served Cold"

"Abominable"

"Atomic Winter"

"Arsenal Of War" video:

"Morbid Effigy" video:

Frozen Soul live:

April

14 – Philadelphia, PA – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

15 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre

16 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza

18 — Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom

19 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrews Hall

20 — Grand Rapids, MI — The Intersection

21 — Toronto, ON — Phoenix Concert Theatre

22 — Montreal, QG — MTelus (With Despised Icon)

23 — Boston, MA — Paradise

25 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage

26 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogart's

27 — Nashville, TN — Eastside Bowl

28 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade

29 — Orlando, FL — The Beacham

30 — Tampa, FL — The Ritz

May

1 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall

3 — Austin, TX — Mohawk

4 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center

5 — Ft. Worth, TX — Ridglea Theater

6 — Lawrence, KS — Granada Theater

7 — Denver, CO — Summit Music Hall

8 — Albuquerque, NM — Sunshine Theater

10 — Mesa, AZ — The Nile

11 — Los Angeles, CA — Belasco Theater

12 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

13 — Berkeley, CA — UC Theatre

14 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades

16 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

18 — Seattle, WA — Neptune Theatre

19 — Portland, OR — Roseland Theater

20 — Vancouver, BC — Rickshaw Theatre

22 — Edmonton, AB — Union Hall

23 — Calgary, AB — Palace Theatre

25 — Winnipeg, MB — Park Theatre

26 — Minneapolis, MN — Skyway Theater