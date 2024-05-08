FUCK THE FACTS Announce Concert This Friday In Toronto

Eight years later... Fuck The Facts are returning to Toronto!

Ottawa’s 2x Juno-nominated grindcore icons are coming back for their first show in town since 2016. This will also be your first chance to hear material from their 2020 album, Pleine Noirceur, with some songs being exclusively performed at the Toronto show.

With special guests Holy Grinder and Ischemic, it all goes down this Friday, May 10 at Rivoli.

Fuck The Facts' guitartist/founder Topon Das did an interview with Zombitrol Productions ahead of the show.

"I still love doing this. Like just the band, being with my friends. Getting to play some shows once in a while, getting to be creative. I still love this stuff. Which is why I can’t totally escape it, even though it might be smart for me to. I still have the drive to do it, for whatever reason." - Topon Das

Get tickets here, and find an event page here.