FULL OF HELL Release Garden Of Burning Apparitions; Full Album Stream Available

Full Of Hell return with their new album, Garden Of Burning Apparitions, out today via Relapse Records on CD/LP/CS/Digital. Order here, and find a full album stream below.

Garden Of Burning Apparitions, a genre-bending blitzkrieg of hardcore, grind and death metal, sees the band expand upon the very elements that have propelled Full Of Hell to the forefront of extreme music over the last decade.

Produced by Seth Manchester at Machines With Magnets in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Garden of Burning Apparitions also sees Full Of Hell adding new dimensions to their warp-speed hellscape. Guitarist Spencer Hazard and bassist Sam DiGristine's monstrous riffs now have an added noise-rock influence, while drummer Dave Bland commands the rhythm section at blazing speeds.

Lyrically, Garden of Burning Apparitions sees vocalist Dylan Walker exploring (anti)religion, life's impermanence and the fear that comes with knowing death is inescapable. "Industrial Messiah Complex” grinds organized religion to a pulp in under 90 seconds, while Walker contemplates the commodification of spirituality seen in America’s vast network of garish mega-churches and how these practices are at odds with true spirituality. Meanwhile, “Reeking Tunnels” rides a strident noise rock riff down into the sewer. It’s a metaphor for the physical and mental space we become trapped in when we live in a perpetual state of fear and hate. Elsewhere, justifiable ochlophobia propels the guttural death metal blast of “Eroding Shell.” Lyrically, the song seeks to capture our fear of the violent, ignorant mob—a scene glimpsed far too often in this volatile era.

In the end, Full Of Hell’s boundary smashing has paid off again. “I think it’s good that we tried not to pigeonhole ourselves early on,” Walker reflects. “Because now, 10 years in, we have the opportunity to make whatever record we want, within reason, and people will follow along.”

Artwork by Mark McCoy.

Tracklisting:

"Guided Blight"

"Asphyxiant Blessing"

"Murmuring Foul Spring"

"Derelict Satellite"

"Burning Apparition"

"Eroding Shell"

"All Bells Ringing"

"Urchin Thrones"

"Industrial Messiah Complex"

"Reeking Tunnels"

"Non-Atomism"

"Celestial Heirarch"

Album stream:

“Eroding Shell” video:

“Reeking Tunnels” video:

"Industrial Messiah Complex" video:

Wolves In The Throne Room have announced the Primordial Arcana North American Winter 2022 Tour featuring Full Of Hell and UADA. The one month trek runs from January 11 through February 11, 2022. Tickets are available now.

Tour dates:

January

11 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile

12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

14 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

15 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

18 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

19 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

20 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café

21 - Chicago, IL - The Metro

22 - Detroit, MI - El Club

23 - Toronto, ON - Danforth

25 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount

26 - Boston, MA - Sinclair

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

29 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat

31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

February

1 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

2 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

4 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

5 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

9 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater

11 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

Full Of Hell is:

Dylan Walker

Spencer Hazard

Dave Bland

Sam DiGristine

(Photo - Kevin Spaghetti)