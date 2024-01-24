FUROR GALLICO Releases “Among The Ashes” Lyric Video

Furor Gallico will release the new album Future To Come on March 22 through Scarlet Records. New lyric video "Among The Ashes" is streaming below.

The fourth studio album of the Italian folk metal masters was produced by guitarist Gabriel Consiglio, mixed by Federico Ascari (Within Destruction, Signs of the Swarm) and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios (Opeth, Arch Enemy, Amon Amarth); longtime Furor Gallico collaborator Kris Verwimp (Marduk, Suidakra, Vital Remains) was again commissioned to draw the striking cover artwork; last but not least, as in the classic 'Canto d'Inverno' taken from the 2019 'Dusk of the Ages' album (4,6 million views on YouTube), 'Future to Come' features Valentina Pucci as session female vocalist.

Future To Come will be released in the following formats:

-digipack CD

-vinyl LP

-digital

Preorder here.

Artwork by Kris Verwimp:

Tracklisting:

“Call Of The Wind”

“Among The Ashes”

“Birth Of The Sun”

“Black Skies”

“Faith Upon Lies”

“Ancient Roots”

“Future To Come”

“Anelito”

"Among The Ashes" lyric video: