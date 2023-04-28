FURY And BLAZE BAYLEY Guitarist LUKE APPLETON Collaborate On Acoustic Version Of "Dragon's Song"; Official Video Streaming

UK heavy metal band Fury have never been afraid to explore their softer side, as evidenced by their 2020 maritime-themed love song, "Upon The Lonesome Tide". Before plunging into recording their fifth studio album, the band have looked back to their 2016 release, Lost In Space, to create a re-imagining of a fan favourite, "Dragon’s Song".

This new and epic version of the track, with its folk and orchestral elements, would feel at home on the soundtrack to your favourite fantasy drama, such as Lord of The Rings or The Witcher. For the acoustic elements, Luke Appleton (Blaze Bayley and Absolva) was enlisted for his guitar playing and backing vocals. This is also the first Fury release since co-vocalist Nyah Ifill has been an official member of the band, and the gentle nature of the instrumentation creates a soundscape for the two harmonised vocals to soar.

About the reasoning behind this re-imagining of a classic Fury song, vocalist Julian Jenkins comments:

“Luke and I had been talking about doing something together for a while now, and I'd performed Dragon's Song in the rare acoustic sets I'd done in the past with Nyah. It always sounded great acoustic and I always felt there was a lot more we could do with it, so it seemed like a good choice. We decided that we wanted to record it with Matt Jones at Capsaarx studios, and we also asked Matt if he could write one or two tasteful string lines to go with the song. A whole symphony orchestra later and the track sounds incredible and has far surpassed anything we first imagined. I actually think that this new version captures the wonder and the magic of the subject matter even more so than the original. I'm extremely proud of it!”

The single has been released along with a music video filmed by Lion Island Media.

Luke Appleton comments: “I am very pleased to be collaborating with my good friends Fury once again. It felt natural to record an acoustic song with my history of writing acoustic music for my solo CD’s. It was also an added bonus to choose one of Fury’s most iconic songs. This also presented itself as a great opportunity to make use of my brand new Ortega 7 string Nylon guitar. I had such an enjoyable time recording in the studio with Becky, Julian and Nyah and I hope this is just the beginning of our recording projects together.”