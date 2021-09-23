GAAHLS WYRD To Release The Humming Mountain EP In November; Title Track Visualizer Streaming

Norwegian extreme metal formation, Gaahls WYRD - fronted by renowned vocalist Gaahl (Gorgoroth, Wardruna, God Seed) - will release their new EP, The Humming Mountain, on November 5 via Season Of Mist. Watch a visualizer for the title track below, and pre-order the EP here.

Gaahls WYRD, the eponymous brainchild of one of black metal’s most iconic and enigmatic figures, has returned with a hypnotic new EP. The Humming Mountain follows the band’s debut album, GastiR - Ghosts Invited, and sees the latest evolution of the esoteric dark metal project’s sound.

The five song offering creeps in like a whispering demon, slowly entrancing the listener with its deep, dark gaze before it sinks its teeth in and drags you into the all-consuming abyss.

Tracklisting:

"The Seed"

"The Humming Mountain"

"The Dwell"

"Awakening Remains – Before Leaving"

"The Sleep"

"The Humming Mountain" visualizer:

(Photo - Kati Ran)