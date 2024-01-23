GABBI GUNN And KEN TAMPLIN Team Up For Vocal Cover Of IRON MAIDEN's "Two Minutes To Midnight"

In the clip below, courtesy of the Ken Tamplin Music Academy, vocalist Gabbi Gun teams up with Ken Tamplin for a vocal cover of the Iron Maiden classic "Tw Minutes To Midnight".

Ken Tamplin: Taking on Iron Maiden is no small task, and especially songs like 'Two Minutes To Midnight'. But Gabbi and I did not stop there: we decided to raise the key higher to make it even more challenging!

I have heard Bruce Dickinson say many times that one of his greatest vocal influences was Ronnie James Dio, and I found that to be especially true on 'Two Minutes To Midnight', so I tried to play into the spirit of that, as much as seemed appropriate and as best as possible.

Gabriela also did an incredible job of singing in the spirit of Bruce while still sounding like herself!"

Previously, Gabbi Gun teamed up with powerhouse musicians Rudy Sarzo, Alex Skolnick, Ken Mary, and Gary Schutt for a cover of the Whitesnake classic, "Still Of The Night".

Ken Tamplin: "Many Whitesnake fans would argue that 'Still Of The Night' was a major zenith and pinnacle of Whitesnake's hits and the crème de la crème of David Coverdale's powerful anthemic rock singing.

Interestingly, this song has been very intimidating for many male rock singers, and even more so for female rock vocalists. For this reason, we thought it would be a perfect fit for Gabriela to go head to head with David in his prime and see how we stacked up against one of the greatest rock vocalists in the world!

Also as a fun side note, we have Ken Mary on drums, Rudy Sarzo, one of the best bass players from Whitesnake, Alex Skolnick from Testament on guitar, and Gary Schutt on keyboards."