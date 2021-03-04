GAEREA Unveils Partnership With STRAP For Custom Guitar Straps

Cathartic black metal outfit Gaerea has announced their collaboration with Portuguese guitar strap manufacturer Strap for the creation of custom made 'Sigil' guitar straps! The three unique and high quality leather models will also be available for purchase via the official Gaerea shop found here.

Gaerea comments: "Ladies and gentlemen who wander through the vast vortex! We are thrilled to announce a major step up from our endorsement with Strap Portugal in order to bring you a custom guitar and bass strap line following Gaerea's higher standards of perfection, comfort and high quality materials. It makes total sense for us to work and partner up with growing Portuguese companies who are always on the hunt for pushing their own boundaries to higher grounds and our fellow countrymen Strap are no different!"

"Completely manufactured in Portugal, these are our personal Straps which will follow us on stage every single night from now on! You can buy any of these three unique items at the Vortex Webstore and be assured you're not just getting a random accessory. These units are as important as your instrument, providing you the balance and comfort you need to endure long tours and set lists without any damage on its overall build or, most importantly, your back. As stated, one Strap will last you a lifetime!"

In addition, cathartic black metal outfit Gaerea will be restreaming their ‘Limbo’ virtual concert via Gimme TV on Saturday, March 6 at 3:00 P.M. EST // 21:00 CET due to popular demand! Once again, the band will be joining in the chat and slinging exclusive merch, which will include new designs that were not previously available during the band's February stream! Download the Gimme App now, or click here for info on how to get tickets.

Launched early last fall, Gimme Metal TV combines the power of MTV-like linear broadcasting with livestreaming, and offers music videos, short form artist-created content, long form music documentaries, movies, and so much more.