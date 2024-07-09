GALACTIC COWBOYS Launch Kickstarter To Fund New Album

Galactic Cowboys have launched a Kickstarter to fund their new album. The Houston act’s last album, Long Way Back To The Moon, was released in 2017.

The band says: “Galactic Cowboys have always lived on the edge of the musical frontier – pioneers of combining devastatingly heavy riffs, pounding rhythms and soaring melodic vocals. From the beginning, our style has been deliberately and carefully crafted. For those that know, our catalog speaks for itself. But, doing what we do, the way we do it, has been a challenge at times. Was the world ready for what we had to offer? Is it ready now?

“Among the challenges we face is this new way (new to us) of financing a project. Crowd funding. There is no record company to depend on, it's just us and you. With the support of fans around the world we hope to bring a new Galactic Cowboys mission to life and create the kind of album that will put smiles on faces while crushing skulls, never missing a beat from our last release in 2017.”

The campaign holds numerous perks and tiers ranging from digital album to signed CDs and t-shirts. Support on Kickstarter.