GALLOWS CIRCUS Lose Bassist And Drummer "To Focus On Family And Personal Life"

"We are very sad to break the news to you that both Richard (Tunbridge, bassist) and Steve (Kitchener, drummer) will be leaving Gallows Circus to focus on family and personal life," begins a statement from Ian Day, vocalist of the UK-based blues / rock band.

"There is absolutely no animosity and we support them fully in their decision! We will be truly sad to see them go as we have forged unforgettable memories together, played incredible stages and venues, and written songs we are immensely proud of. They will be truly missed.

Obviously this means some shows will be affected. So, unfortunately, we have had to pull out of Outlaw Weekend, and we will no longer be playing HRH Ibiza (though this one is actually due to a venue and date change that we’re unable to work around).

But if you want to catch Rich and Steve in action one last time, they will still be playing with us at The Penny Theatre Canterbury on May 19th, and also at Maid Of Stone Festival on July 22nd. So, let’s see them off with a bang!

As for the future of Gallows Circus, Oscar and I have been given the blessing of Steve and Rich to continue the band. We are very keen to carry on, so that’s what we intend to do.

We will keep working on songs for the album and be back on the scene once we have everything in order.

We thank you all so much for all the support you have all shown us over the years and we hope to see you all soon!"

Bassist Richard Tunbridge commented: "It’s with a heavy heart that I have to say I will be leaving Gallows Circus.

The times I've had with the guys on and off stage have been some of the finest of my life, seriously the best band mates and friends anyone could ask for!

We've been all over the country, played to empty rooms and big stages and it's been the most amazing experience.

I just want to thank every single person who's been to a show, organised gigs, bought some merch and or just had a chat or shared some kind words. It would be nothing without you and it's been incredibly special. You don't know how much your support helped when it got tough.

I want to wish the guys all the love and luck however they wish to continue, they have my 100% support. I'll be doing a few more gigs with the guys so I hope to see some of you out there!"

Drummer Steve Kitchener said: "To the greatest fans a band could ask for, 2023 will be the sixth year since founding Gallows Circus with Ian, and my 23rd year playing drums. You always look to the future and wonder how anything could possibly end, but alas, my time as a gigging musician is now coming to that end.

With the growing responsibilities of getting older, I no longer have the luxury of doing what I love, purely for the love. Financially, writing original music and playing live is more of a strain than most people think. Time is also a big factor - trying to balance a full-time job, working at home on the house, and then to lose a lot of weekends and evenings to rehearsals and gigs becomes harder to do - especially when starting a family is concerned!

So, this dilemma had left me with a horrible decision to make.

I've come to the conclusion that I can no longer carry on doing what I've done for so many years and I have to start thinking about myself and those close to me.

Nothing makes me more proud than seeing a Gallows Circus t-shirt out in the crowd or out in the street. Nothing makes me more proud than hearing our name broadcast on a radio station or printed in a magazine. But, above all, nothing makes me more proud than the knowledge that the music I created with GC has had such a positive affect on people's lives. I hope you can learn to forgive me for being selfish and I hope the GC community can be as loving and welcoming to future members, as they were to me.

I thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Your crazy-faced, curly-mopped, skin-basher - Steve."

Check out Gallows Circus performing "Hell's Whiskey" live on Lockdown TV in December 2020.

(Photograph courtesy of Jenny Bee)